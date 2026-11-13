🚚 Rock Hill, SC Supply Chain Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Rock Hill’s logistics scene is busy right now, with warehouses and plants looking for people who keep materials and freight moving smoothly.

Here are a few solid openings if you like fast-paced, hands-on work in supply chain and logistics.

Employer: PPG

PPG Location: Rock Hill, SC (plant-based role)

(plant-based role) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle material purchasing, production planning, inventory control, vendor coordination, and distribution for the Rock Hill plant, reporting to the Supply Chain Manager. This role is a good fit if you have manufacturing supply chain experience, know MRP/Oracle ERP and Power BI, and like using data to keep inventory at the right levels.

Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed

Employer: Kenco Group

Location: Rock Hill, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate sit-down or stand-up forklifts, clamp, and picker equipment to move, load, unload, and stack products in a warehouse setting. This role is ideal if you have 2+ years of forklift experience, like physical work, and want solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and paid holidays).

If one of these sounds right for you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.