🏗️ Rock Hill SC Engineering: Multiple High-Tech & Entry Roles

Rock Hill’s engineering scene is heating up, from cutting-edge autonomous aircraft to solid manufacturing and surveying work. Here are several roles worth a look if you like building real-world systems.

Employer: Powerus

Powerus Location: Rock Hill, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on unmanned aircraft from breadboard to production, touching power, avionics, sensors, wiring, and test. Hands-on lab work, debugging, and integration across the whole platform; U.S. Person status and commuting distance to Rock Hill are required.

Employer: Powerus

Powerus Location: Rock Hill, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead PCB design standards for all programs, owning complex HDI, rigid-flex, high-density boards and the design-to-production flow. Ideal if you’re an expert in Altium/Cadence, signal and power integrity, and want to mentor other engineers in a defense/autonomy setting.

Employer: LaBella Associates

Location: Rock Hill, SC

Type: Temporary / Internship

Salary: $20.00 – $24.00 per hour

Winter internship on a survey team, working outside and in the office on boundary and topo surveys, construction staking, and mapping. Great for students in surveying, geomatics, or civil engineering who want real field experience and exposure to tools like GNSS, robotic total stations, and Civil 3D.

Employer: CEO Inc. (for a multi-site manufacturer)

(for a multi-site manufacturer) Location: Rock Hill, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role improving plant automation, DCS/PLC systems, and HMIs in a fast-paced manufacturing environment; relocation assistance is available. Good fit if you have 5+ years in controls or process engineering and like optimizing reliability, quality, and throughput.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on projects and tools.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.