💻 Rock Hill SC Tech Jobs: Multiple Openings in Autonomous Systems

Rock Hill’s tech scene is getting a boost from defense and autonomy work, with new roles that are hands-on, fast-paced, and impact real hardware in the field.

Below are several Information Technology openings in Rock Hill, SC with Powerus, all focused on autonomous aircraft and secure systems.

Employer: Powerus

Powerus Location: Rock Hill, SC (must live within commuting distance; U.S. Person required)

(must live within commuting distance; U.S. Person required) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Build the full ML pipeline for autonomous aircraft: from flight imagery and sensor logs to trained, compressed models running on aircraft hardware. You’ll own data curation, training/eval pipelines, and deployment to embedded compute, so this is a strong fit if you’ve taken models from dataset to real-world deployment and can talk through how you verified them in production.

Employer: Powerus

Powerus Location: Rock Hill, SC (must live within commuting distance; U.S. Person required)

(must live within commuting distance; U.S. Person required) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Develop the rugged Android apps that operators use to control and monitor autonomous aircraft, including live video, maps, and aircraft status. Ideal if you’ve shipped Android apps in Kotlin/Java that talk to hardware (USB/Bluetooth/serial) and can handle real-time data, low-latency video, and field testing with operators.

Employer: Powerus

Powerus Location: Rock Hill, SC (U.S. citizens only; must be eligible for a security clearance)

(U.S. citizens only; must be eligible for a security clearance) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the information security governance, risk, and compliance program across a fast-scaling defense/autonomy company. You’ll own CMMC/NIST 800-171/DFARS readiness, audits, risk registers, policies, and incident response planning—great for someone who’s already built GRC programs in defense, aerospace, or other tightly regulated environments.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon—roles in this niche tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.