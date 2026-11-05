🚌 Rock Hill, SC Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving Opportunities

Rock Hill has some solid driving jobs right now, from local box truck work to higher-paying CDL routes with weekly home time.

Below are several options you can scan fast and click through if one fits your experience.

Employer: Schneider

Schneider Location: Rock Hill, SC (must live within 50 miles of Charlotte, NC)

(must live within 50 miles of Charlotte, NC) Pay: $1,050–$1,275 per week + $5,000 sign-on bonus for experienced drivers

+ for experienced drivers Type: Full-time, company driver

Home time: Weekly

Haul paper products in dry van trailers with 100% no-touch and mostly drop-and-hook freight. Good fit if you want predictable miles, weekly guarantee pay your first 90 days, and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays).

Employer: Schneider

Schneider Location: Rock Hill, SC (must live within 50 miles of Charlotte, NC)

(must live within 50 miles of Charlotte, NC) Pay: $1,375–$1,675 per week

Type: Full-time, company driver

Home time: Weekly

Run non‑perishable grocery freight in GA, NC, and SC with 100% no-touch and high drop-and-hook. This one pays more on average, offers guaranteed pay for your first 90 days, and gives you steady routes you can get familiar with.

Employer: Schneider

Schneider Location: Rock Hill, SC (must live within 60 miles of Charlotte, NC)

(must live within 60 miles of Charlotte, NC) Pay: $1,250–$1,525 per week + $5,000 sign-on bonus for experienced drivers

+ for experienced drivers Type: Full-time, company driver

Home time: Weekly

Haul store merchandise within 500 miles of Charlotte with live unloads (no hand unloads). Solid choice if you want consistent freight, weekly home time, and extras like tuition reimbursement and annual bonus potential.

Employer: GEX Transport

Location: Rock Hill, SC

Pay: $1,400–$1,600 per week + $5,000 sign-on bonus for experienced flatbed drivers

+ for experienced flatbed drivers Type: Regional CDL‑A

Regional CDL‑A Home time: Home weekends (out ~5 days, home ~2)

Flatbed role with steady regional freight, tarping/strapping, and weekend home time. Best for drivers with at least 6 months flatbed and 1 year OTR or regional who want strong weekly pay and a clear schedule.

Employer: Custom Demo & Dismantling

Location: Rock Hill, SC

Pay: From $20/hour , about 40 hours/week

, about Type: Full-time, in-person

Drive a 16‑foot box truck moving tools and materials, with loading/unloading and daily vehicle checks. Good for someone with box truck experience and a clean record who wants local work, steady hours, and the chance for a raise after 90 days.

Employer: South Charlotte Chevrolet & Rock Hill GMC

South Charlotte Chevrolet & Rock Hill GMC Location: Rock Hill, SC

Pay: Competitive hourly pay (plus commission/bonuses mentioned)

Competitive hourly pay (plus commission/bonuses mentioned) Type: Full-time

Keep the dealership lot organized by moving, parking, and staging vehicles for test drives and photos. Nice fit if you like working outside, staying active, and want benefits, PTO, 401(k), and growth in the auto world.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.