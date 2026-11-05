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Rock Hill
🚌 Rock Hill, SC Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving Opportunities
5 days ago
Rock Hill has some solid driving jobs right now, from local box truck work to higher-paying CDL routes with weekly home time.
Below are several options you can scan fast and click through if one fits your experience.
CDL-A Dedicated Truck Driver – Georgia Pacific
- Employer: Schneider
- Location: Rock Hill, SC (must live within 50 miles of Charlotte, NC)
- Pay: $1,050–$1,275 per week + $5,000 sign-on bonus for experienced drivers
- Type: Full-time, company driver
- Home time: Weekly
Haul paper products in dry van trailers with 100% no-touch and mostly drop-and-hook freight. Good fit if you want predictable miles, weekly guarantee pay your first 90 days, and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays).
CDL-A Dedicated Truck Driver – ADUSA
- Employer: Schneider
- Location: Rock Hill, SC (must live within 50 miles of Charlotte, NC)
- Pay: $1,375–$1,675 per week
- Type: Full-time, company driver
- Home time: Weekly
Run non‑perishable grocery freight in GA, NC, and SC with 100% no-touch and high drop-and-hook. This one pays more on average, offers guaranteed pay for your first 90 days, and gives you steady routes you can get familiar with.
CDL-A Dedicated Truck Driver – Tractor Supply
- Employer: Schneider
- Location: Rock Hill, SC (must live within 60 miles of Charlotte, NC)
- Pay: $1,250–$1,525 per week + $5,000 sign-on bonus for experienced drivers
- Type: Full-time, company driver
- Home time: Weekly
Haul store merchandise within 500 miles of Charlotte with live unloads (no hand unloads). Solid choice if you want consistent freight, weekly home time, and extras like tuition reimbursement and annual bonus potential.
Truck Driver – Flatbed Regional Class A ($1,400–$1,600/week)
- Employer: GEX Transport
- Location: Rock Hill, SC
- Pay: $1,400–$1,600 per week + $5,000 sign-on bonus for experienced flatbed drivers
- Type: Regional CDL‑A
- Home time: Home weekends (out ~5 days, home ~2)
Flatbed role with steady regional freight, tarping/strapping, and weekend home time. Best for drivers with at least 6 months flatbed and 1 year OTR or regional who want strong weekly pay and a clear schedule.
Box Truck Driver (16-Foot) – Non-CDL/ CDL Preferred
- Employer: Custom Demo & Dismantling
- Location: Rock Hill, SC
- Pay: From $20/hour, about 40 hours/week
- Type: Full-time, in-person
Drive a 16‑foot box truck moving tools and materials, with loading/unloading and daily vehicle checks. Good for someone with box truck experience and a clean record who wants local work, steady hours, and the chance for a raise after 90 days.
Lot Porter (Dealership Vehicle Mover)
- Employer: South Charlotte Chevrolet & Rock Hill GMC
- Location: Rock Hill, SC
- Pay: Competitive hourly pay (plus commission/bonuses mentioned)
- Type: Full-time
Keep the dealership lot organized by moving, parking, and staging vehicles for test drives and photos. Nice fit if you like working outside, staying active, and want benefits, PTO, 401(k), and growth in the auto world.
If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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