🚚 Rock Hill SC Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Rock Hill’s warehouse and manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially around Atlas Copco’s growing campus. If you like fast-paced, hands-on work, these shifts could be a solid move.

Employer: Desoutter GmbH (Atlas Copco Group)

Desoutter GmbH (Atlas Copco Group) Location: Rock Hill, SC

Type: Full-time, 1st shift , on-site

Full-time, , on-site Salary: Not listed

Keep Atlas Copco’s generator assembly lines running by delivering parts on time with a forklift and barcode system. Good fit if you have 2+ years in logistics/material handling, a valid forklift license, and want strong benefits (3 weeks PTO, health insurance, 401(k), and more).

Employer: Desoutter GmbH (Atlas Copco Group)

Desoutter GmbH (Atlas Copco Group) Location: Rock Hill, SC

Type: Full-time, 1st shift , on-site

Full-time, , on-site Salary: Not listed

Join the warehouse team checking, receiving, and repacking incoming materials to keep production flowing smoothly. Great if you’ve got 3+ years in warehouse/receiving, are detail-focused, can lift up to 40 lbs, and want long-term growth plus solid benefits.

Employer: Desoutter GmbH (Atlas Copco Group)

Desoutter GmbH (Atlas Copco Group) Location: Rock Hill, SC

Type: Full-time, 1st shift , on-site

Full-time, , on-site Salary: Not listed

Similar to the Generators role, but supporting the compressor assembly lines. You’ll move materials with a forklift, manage inventory, and help improve processes. Best for someone with 2+ years logistics experience, forklift certification, and a “can-do” attitude.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—Atlas Copco tends to hire for potential and offers room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.