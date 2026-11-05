📣 Several Rock Hill Sales & Marketing Roles, Some $55K+

Rock Hill’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from corporate offices to local agencies. If you like building relationships, working with data, or closing deals, there’s something here to check out.

Employer: Desoutter GmbH / Atlas Copco Group

Desoutter GmbH / Atlas Copco Group Location: Rock Hill, SC (hybrid – 4 days in office, 1 day remote)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

This role supports aftermarket parts and service sales: managing the CRM, generating leads, upselling parts and service kits, and following up with customers. Good fit if you have 1–2 years in capital equipment or service sales, enjoy inside sales, and want strong benefits and PTO with a global company.

Employer: Family Trust Federal Credit Union

Location: Rock Hill, SC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

You’ll run day-to-day website and digital campaigns, manage email and marketing automation, handle SEO coordination, and track performance. Great for someone with 3–5 years of digital marketing experience who likes working with data, testing ideas, and improving conversion rates.

Employer: Performance Staffing Solutions, Inc.

Location: Rock Hill, SC

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8–5

Full-time, Monday–Friday 8–5 Earnings: $55,000+ (salary + uncapped, residual commissions)

This is an outside B2B sales role selling staffing services, with a focus on cold calling, prospecting, and closing new business. Training is provided, so it’s a strong pick if you’re confident talking to strangers, organized, and motivated by uncapped commission.

Employer: The Jonus Group (recruiting for a family-run agency)

Location: Rock Hill, SC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Compensation: Draw + commission, comprehensive benefits

You’ll sell and service personal lines insurance (including some high-net-worth accounts), from prospecting and proposals to ongoing account management. Best for candidates with an active P&C license and 2+ years of personal lines sales, looking for a flexible, potentially hybrid/remote setup once established.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—employers often flex for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.