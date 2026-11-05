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🏭 Rock Hill, SC Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Rock Hill’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid entry‑level and skilled roles on the floor and out in the field. Here are a few strong options if you like hands‑on work and making real products.
Production Assembler – Compressors (1st Shift)
- Employer: Desoutter GmbH (Atlas Copco Group)
- Location: Rock Hill, SC (on‑site)
- Type: Full‑time, 1st shift
- Salary: Not listed (includes 3 weeks PTO, paid holidays, health/dental/vision, 401(k), gym reimbursement, education help)
Build compressors and related equipment on a clean, modern production line, following clear work instructions. Good fit if you have basic mechanical skills and like steady, hands‑on work with strong benefits and room to grow, even if you’re newer to manufacturing.
Field Service Engineer – Industrial Equipment & Metals Manufacturing
- Employer: CRG
- Location: Based near Rock Hill, SC (remote / field‑based, open nationwide)
- Type: Full‑time, regional field service
- Salary: $30.00–$42.00/hour + overtime
Travel to customer sites to install, maintain, and repair advanced industrial equipment used in metals and precision manufacturing. Great for someone with 3+ years of electromechanical or CNC/automation experience who likes problem‑solving, independence, and regular overtime opportunities.
Vision Tender
- Employer: Cirtec Medical
- Location: Rock Hill, SC
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: $20.75/hour
Run automated vision inspection machines that check tiny medical device components for quality. Ideal if you have sharp eyesight, can stand for long periods, and want stable work in the medical device space with benefits and clear procedures.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—manufacturing skills transfer well, and Rock Hill employers are growing.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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