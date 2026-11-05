🏭 Rock Hill, SC Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Rock Hill’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid entry‑level and skilled roles on the floor and out in the field. Here are a few strong options if you like hands‑on work and making real products.

Employer: Desoutter GmbH (Atlas Copco Group)

Desoutter GmbH (Atlas Copco Group) Location: Rock Hill, SC (on‑site)

(on‑site) Type: Full‑time, 1st shift

Full‑time, Salary: Not listed (includes 3 weeks PTO, paid holidays, health/dental/vision, 401(k), gym reimbursement, education help)

Build compressors and related equipment on a clean, modern production line, following clear work instructions. Good fit if you have basic mechanical skills and like steady, hands‑on work with strong benefits and room to grow, even if you’re newer to manufacturing.

Employer: CRG

Location: Based near Rock Hill, SC (remote / field‑based, open nationwide)

Based near (remote / field‑based, open nationwide) Type: Full‑time, regional field service

Full‑time, regional field service Salary: $30.00–$42.00/hour + overtime

Travel to customer sites to install, maintain, and repair advanced industrial equipment used in metals and precision manufacturing. Great for someone with 3+ years of electromechanical or CNC/automation experience who likes problem‑solving, independence, and regular overtime opportunities.

Employer: Cirtec Medical

Location: Rock Hill, SC

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Salary: $20.75/hour

Run automated vision inspection machines that check tiny medical device components for quality. Ideal if you have sharp eyesight, can stand for long periods, and want stable work in the medical device space with benefits and clear procedures.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—manufacturing skills transfer well, and Rock Hill employers are growing.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.