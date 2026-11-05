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Rock Hill
🏥 Rock Hill Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & $100K+ Roles
5 days ago
Rock Hill’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry-level caregiving to six-figure clinical roles. If you’re in care, therapy, or behavioral health, this is a good moment to make a move.
Enterprise Internship – Health Care Administration & Operations
- Employer: Advocate Health
- Location: Rock Hill, SC
- Type: Volunteer / Internship (Undergraduate)
- Salary: Not listed
Work across departments like Emergency, Imaging, Oncology, Rehab, and more while you learn how a major health system runs. Great fit for students in Healthcare Administration, Public Health, Management, Data Analytics, and related majors looking for real-world project experience.
Registered Behavior Technician | School Setting
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Rock Hill, SC (school-based)
- Type: Full-time, Contract
- Pay: $25.80–$27.80/hour
Provide 1:1 ABA services to students under BCBA supervision in a school environment. You’ll need an active RBT certification and a high school diploma; in return you get steady school hours plus access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEUs, and strong recruiter support.
Occupational Therapy Assistant – PRN, Home Health
- Employer: Optum / Amedisys
- Location: Rock Hill, SC
- Type: PRN (per diem)
- Pay: $25.73–$38.60/hour (plus per-visit pay structure; annual target $53,528–$80,292 at full-time productivity)
Provide in-home OT interventions under an OT’s supervision, focusing on ADLs, safety, and independence. Ideal if you want flexible PRN work with a large, well-known home health organization and a mix of hourly and per-visit pay.
Registered Nurse – Home Health, Full-Time
(Duplicate of Indeed listing; same role)
- Employer: Optum / Amedisys
- Location: Rock Hill, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Sign-on: $10,000 sign-on bonus (external candidates)
- Pay: $36.27–$54.41/hour, per-visit $43.53–$65.29, annual target $75,450–$113,174
Serve as a home health RN case manager, doing assessments, care planning, teaching, and supervision of LPNs/HHAs. Strong option if you want autonomy, one-on-one patient time, and solid earning potential with a large benefits package.
Travel BCBA
- Employer: ABS Kids
- Location: Rock Hill, SC (plus other NC/SC centers)
- Type: Full-time, Travel / Center-based
- Total Comp: $103,500–$114,500/year (includes $85,000 salary + bonuses)
- Bonuses/Stipends: $7,500–$15,000 sign-on, $5,000–$7,500 completion bonus, housing and housewarming stipends (if applicable)
Work as a center-based BCBA across NC and SC with smaller caseloads (8–10 clients), strong admin/clinical support, and uncapped monthly bonuses. Great for BCBAs who like variety, travel, and a high total compensation package.
Master’s Level Social Worker
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Rock Hill, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide evidence-based counseling to individuals, couples, and children via both in-person and telehealth sessions. You’ll need South Carolina LMSW board approval and be comfortable maintaining a 25+ session/week caseload.
Physical Therapist Assistant (Multisite)
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Rock Hill, SC (clinics across the Charlotte area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support outpatient PT across multiple clinics, mainly based in Rock Hill, under a licensed PT. Good fit if you like variety in your week and are willing to obtain or hold compact licensure for NC and SC.
RBT (Registered Behavior Technician) – In-Home & In-School
- Employer: Abacus Therapies
- Location: Rock Hill, SC
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $20–$25/hour
Provide ABA therapy to children with autism in homes and schools, with paid training, CE, 401(k) with match, health benefits, PTO, and clear growth paths toward BCaBA/BCBA. Great if you want flexible scheduling and a smaller, team-focused company.
Permanent Staff RRT – Nights
- Employer: Aya Healthcare (permanent placement)
- Location: Rock Hill, SC (50-bed inpatient rehab facility)
- Type: Full-time, Nights (3x12s, 7p–7a)
- Pay: $31–$39/hour
Join an inpatient rehab facility as a permanent Registered Respiratory Therapist on night shift. Solid choice if you want to settle into one hospital, keep a 3-day workweek, and still have access to Aya’s nationwide network.
Personal Care Aides & Home Health Aides – Overnight
- Employer: Always Best Care of Rock Hill
- Location: Rock Hill, SC
- Type: Full-time (Overnight shifts)
- Pay: $15–$17/hour
Provide in-home support with bathing, dressing, meals, meds reminders, errands, and light housekeeping so seniors can safely age in place. Comes with health insurance, weekly pay, paid online training, and chances to grow into CNA and Alzheimer’s certifications.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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