🏥 Rock Hill Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & $100K+ Roles

Rock Hill’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry-level caregiving to six-figure clinical roles. If you’re in care, therapy, or behavioral health, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Advocate Health

Advocate Health Location: Rock Hill, SC

Type: Volunteer / Internship (Undergraduate)

Salary: Not listed

Work across departments like Emergency, Imaging, Oncology, Rehab, and more while you learn how a major health system runs. Great fit for students in Healthcare Administration, Public Health, Management, Data Analytics, and related majors looking for real-world project experience.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Rock Hill, SC (school-based)

(school-based) Type: Full-time, Contract

Pay: $25.80–$27.80/hour

Provide 1:1 ABA services to students under BCBA supervision in a school environment. You’ll need an active RBT certification and a high school diploma; in return you get steady school hours plus access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEUs, and strong recruiter support.

Employer: Optum / Amedisys

Location: Rock Hill, SC

Type: PRN (per diem)

Pay: $25.73–$38.60/hour (plus per-visit pay structure; annual target $53,528–$80,292 at full-time productivity)

Provide in-home OT interventions under an OT’s supervision, focusing on ADLs, safety, and independence. Ideal if you want flexible PRN work with a large, well-known home health organization and a mix of hourly and per-visit pay.

(Duplicate of Indeed listing; same role)

Employer: Optum / Amedisys

Location: Rock Hill, SC

Type: Full-time

Sign-on: $10,000 sign-on bonus (external candidates)

Pay: $36.27–$54.41/hour, per-visit $43.53–$65.29, annual target $75,450–$113,174

Serve as a home health RN case manager, doing assessments, care planning, teaching, and supervision of LPNs/HHAs. Strong option if you want autonomy, one-on-one patient time, and solid earning potential with a large benefits package.

Employer: ABS Kids

ABS Kids Location: Rock Hill, SC (plus other NC/SC centers)

(plus other NC/SC centers) Type: Full-time, Travel / Center-based

Total Comp: $103,500–$114,500/year (includes $85,000 salary + bonuses )

(includes ) Bonuses/Stipends: $7,500–$15,000 sign-on, $5,000–$7,500 completion bonus, housing and housewarming stipends (if applicable)

Work as a center-based BCBA across NC and SC with smaller caseloads (8–10 clients), strong admin/clinical support, and uncapped monthly bonuses. Great for BCBAs who like variety, travel, and a high total compensation package.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Rock Hill, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide evidence-based counseling to individuals, couples, and children via both in-person and telehealth sessions. You’ll need South Carolina LMSW board approval and be comfortable maintaining a 25+ session/week caseload.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Rock Hill, SC (clinics across the Charlotte area)

(clinics across the Charlotte area) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support outpatient PT across multiple clinics, mainly based in Rock Hill, under a licensed PT. Good fit if you like variety in your week and are willing to obtain or hold compact licensure for NC and SC.

Employer: Abacus Therapies

Abacus Therapies Location: Rock Hill, SC

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $20–$25/hour

Provide ABA therapy to children with autism in homes and schools, with paid training, CE, 401(k) with match, health benefits, PTO, and clear growth paths toward BCaBA/BCBA. Great if you want flexible scheduling and a smaller, team-focused company.

Employer: Aya Healthcare (permanent placement)

Aya Healthcare (permanent placement) Location: Rock Hill, SC (50-bed inpatient rehab facility)

(50-bed inpatient rehab facility) Type: Full-time, Nights (3x12s, 7p–7a)

Pay: $31–$39/hour

Join an inpatient rehab facility as a permanent Registered Respiratory Therapist on night shift. Solid choice if you want to settle into one hospital, keep a 3-day workweek, and still have access to Aya’s nationwide network.

Employer: Always Best Care of Rock Hill

Always Best Care of Rock Hill Location: Rock Hill, SC

Type: Full-time (Overnight shifts)

Pay: $15–$17/hour

Provide in-home support with bathing, dressing, meals, meds reminders, errands, and light housekeeping so seniors can safely age in place. Comes with health insurance, weekly pay, paid online training, and chances to grow into CNA and Alzheimer’s certifications.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.