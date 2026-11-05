🍽️ Rock Hill Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Rock Hill’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with options from senior living dining to hotel front desk and grocery bakery work. If you like serving people and staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Food Lion

Food Lion Location: Rock Hill, SC (116 Heckle Rd)

Type: Full-time (PT Cake Decorator role)

Pay: Not listed

Decorate cakes and baked goods in the Deli Bakery Department, help customers with special orders, and keep the area clean and stocked. Good fit if you enjoy creative work, can stand for long periods, and like a fast, customer-facing environment.

Employer: Westminster Towers

Location: Rock Hill, SC

Type: In-person, hours not listed

In-person, hours not listed Pay: From $15.00/hour

Keep the senior living community kitchen running smoothly by washing dishes, cleaning kitchen and storage areas, and helping move food and supplies. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 403(b), and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Westminster Towers

Location: Rock Hill, SC

Type: In-person, hours not listed

In-person, hours not listed Pay: From $12.00/hour

Serve meals to residents, take orders, refill drinks, and keep the dining room clean and welcoming. Great if you like steady, regular guests and want benefits like health insurance, PTO, paid training, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Westminster Towers

Location: Rock Hill, SC

Type: In-person, hours not listed

In-person, hours not listed Pay: From $15.00/hour

Help prepare and serve meals, follow special diets, stock pantries, and keep food areas clean for residents. This role mixes hands-on kitchen work with direct impact on resident health and comfort, plus strong benefits and 403(b) matching.

Employer: TownePlace Suites by Marriott Rock Hill

Location: Rock Hill, SC

Type: Full-time, ~40 hours/week

Pay: $14.00–$15.00/hour

Be the first face guests see: handle check-ins/outs, answer calls, solve guest issues, and support night audit tasks. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, and hotel employee discounts.

Employer: PS Salon & Spa

Location: Rock Hill, SC (inside a senior living community)

Type: Part-time, 1 day/week (Fridays, 6-hour shifts)

Pay: 50% commission per service + tips (W-2)

Provide hair services to senior residents with no evenings or weekends and a built-in client base. Products are supplied, and you get paid training plus access to certain health-related benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles open, too. Don’t wait too long; hospitality jobs in Rock Hill tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.