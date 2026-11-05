🛒 Rock Hill, SC Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Roles Hiring

Rock Hill’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands and local offices all adding to their teams. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Kohl's

Location: Rock Hill, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole store team, drive sales and profitability, and own the customer experience. This is a good fit if you’ve managed 20+ associates and want a leadership role with hiring, training, and coaching responsibilities.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Rock Hill, SC

Type: Full-time, Overnight

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay; benefits available)

Keep the store running smoothly by unloading trucks, stocking shelves, and organizing backrooms on overnight shifts. Comes with access to health insurance, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Rock Hill, SC

Type: Full-time, Day

Salary: Not listed (starting rate varies by experience)

Help customers solve home improvement problems in the Plumbing department, from finding parts to cutting pipe. Great for someone with retail or customer service experience who likes learning hands-on skills.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #585

Location: 2377 Dave Lyle Blvd, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Type: Part-time (Mid & Closing shifts)

Salary: $15–$28 per hour + possible shift premiums and incentives

Run the registers, greet shoppers, and keep lines moving at the front end. Includes access to health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Hibbett

Location: Rock Hill, SC (Rockhill Galleria)

Type: Part-time

Salary: $10.15 per hour

Help customers find the right gear, hit sales goals, and keep the store looking sharp. Ideal entry-level role if you enjoy a fast-paced retail setting and talking with people.

Employer: Discount Tire

Location: Rock Hill, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a small team in the shop, help with tire services, and make sure customers leave safe and happy. Offers Sundays off, weekly pay, paid training, PTO, 401(k) with match, and medical/dental/vision.

Employer: Start Advertising & Marketing

Location: Rock Hill, SC (On-site)

Type: Full-time (2nd & 3rd shift; training on 1st shift)

Salary: From $10.00 per hour

Schedule installation and repair appointments and support customers in a call center setting. Entry-level role with health, dental, life insurance, PTO, retirement plan, and steady 40 hours per week.

Employer: Atlas Copco Group / Power Technique North America

Location: Rock Hill, SC (Hybrid: 4 days on-site, 1 remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide technical and customer support for industrial power equipment by phone, email, and on-site visits, with 35–45% travel. Comes with competitive pay, medical/dental/vision, company-paid life and disability, generous PTO, and 401(k) with match and company contribution.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.