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🛒 Rock Hill, SC Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Roles Hiring
Rock Hill’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands and local offices all adding to their teams. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these openings are worth a look.
Store Manager
Employer: Kohl's
Location: Rock Hill, SC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead the whole store team, drive sales and profitability, and own the customer experience. This is a good fit if you’ve managed 20+ associates and want a leadership role with hiring, training, and coaching responsibilities.
Full Time - Receiver/Stocker - Overnight
Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.
Location: Rock Hill, SC
Type: Full-time, Overnight
Salary: Not listed (competitive pay; benefits available)
Keep the store running smoothly by unloading trucks, stocking shelves, and organizing backrooms on overnight shifts. Comes with access to health insurance, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, and a 10% associate discount.
Full Time - Sales Associate - Plumbing - Day
Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.
Location: Rock Hill, SC
Type: Full-time, Day
Salary: Not listed (starting rate varies by experience)
Help customers solve home improvement problems in the Plumbing department, from finding parts to cutting pipe. Great for someone with retail or customer service experience who likes learning hands-on skills.
Checkout Team Associate
Employer: Walmart Supercenter #585
Location: 2377 Dave Lyle Blvd, Rock Hill, SC 29730
Type: Part-time (Mid & Closing shifts)
Salary: $15–$28 per hour + possible shift premiums and incentives
Run the registers, greet shoppers, and keep lines moving at the front end. Includes access to health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).
Sales Associate (Part-Time) – Rockhill Galleria
Employer: Hibbett
Location: Rock Hill, SC (Rockhill Galleria)
Type: Part-time
Salary: $10.15 per hour
Help customers find the right gear, hit sales goals, and keep the store looking sharp. Ideal entry-level role if you enjoy a fast-paced retail setting and talking with people.
Assistant Manager - Rock Hill
Employer: Discount Tire
Location: Rock Hill, SC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead a small team in the shop, help with tire services, and make sure customers leave safe and happy. Offers Sundays off, weekly pay, paid training, PTO, 401(k) with match, and medical/dental/vision.
Tech Support Agent (Scheduling Coordinator)
Employer: Start Advertising & Marketing
Location: Rock Hill, SC (On-site)
Type: Full-time (2nd & 3rd shift; training on 1st shift)
Salary: From $10.00 per hour
Schedule installation and repair appointments and support customers in a call center setting. Entry-level role with health, dental, life insurance, PTO, retirement plan, and steady 40 hours per week.
Technical Service Representative (Hybrid)
Employer: Atlas Copco Group / Power Technique North America
Location: Rock Hill, SC (Hybrid: 4 days on-site, 1 remote)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Provide technical and customer support for industrial power equipment by phone, email, and on-site visits, with 35–45% travel. Comes with competitive pay, medical/dental/vision, company-paid life and disability, generous PTO, and 401(k) with match and company contribution.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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