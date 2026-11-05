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🚧 Rock Hill construction hiring now with several hands-on roles
Rock Hill’s building scene is busy, and skilled hands are in demand. Here are several solid construction and trades jobs hiring now in Rock Hill, SC.
Pipefitter Helper
- Employer: Century Contractors, LLC
- Location: Rock Hill, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Entry-level helper role where you assist pipefitters with installing piping for air, ammonia, gas, and water systems. Expect very physical work, travel, and lots of time on ladders and in tight spaces—good if you want to learn the trade and grow with a large contractor that offers benefits.
Field Engineer II
- Employer: Gilbane Building
- Location: Rock Hill, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (includes full benefits and profit-sharing/401k)
Construction field role for someone with a degree in Engineering or Construction Management and 1–2 years’ experience or internships. You’ll support project engineers and superintendents with RFIs, submittals, safety inspections, scheduling, and quality control on large commercial projects, with strong training through Gilbane University.
Med Gas Installer (Certified)
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Rock Hill, SC 29730
- Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)
- Pay: From $38.00/hour
- Benefits: Mileage reimbursement
Hands-on role installing medical gas copper piping for hospitals, clinics, and dental offices. You must already hold Med Gas Certification and a high school diploma or equivalent; you’ll handle oxygen, nitrous oxide, nitrogen, and other gases, with a strong focus on safety and careful work.
If something here fits your skills, apply soon and don’t be shy about sharing your resume with friends who might be a match.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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