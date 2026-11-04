🏭 Rock Hill, SC Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring Now

Rock Hill’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings for folks who like hands-on work and steady hours. Here are several roles worth a look if you want to build or lead on the production floor.

Employer: Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco Location: Rock Hill, SC (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Build skids and crates to protect heavy equipment for shipping. This role is great if you’re comfortable with forklifts and woodworking tools and want strong benefits like 3 weeks PTO, paid holidays, health/dental/vision, 401(k), and gym reimbursement.

Employer: Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco Location: Rock Hill, SC (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a production team in Atlas Copco’s Portable Power and Flow Division, driving safety, quality, and lean manufacturing. Ideal if you have 5+ years in manufacturing leadership and want a role focused on continuous improvement, ISO standards, and career growth in a state-of-the-art facility.

Employer: Domtar

Location: Rock Hill, SC

Type: Full-time (must be able to work 1st, 2nd, or 3rd shift and overtime)

(must be able to work and overtime) Salary: Not listed

Support machine operators converting paper rolls into computer forms—moving rolls, using an overhead crane, running and cleaning machines. Good fit if you have a high school diploma/GED, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want to get into or grow in manufacturing with a large, established employer.

Employer: Atlas Copco Group (Power Technique North America LLC)

Atlas Copco Group (Power Technique North America LLC) Location: Rock Hill, SC (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Assemble compressors and related equipment using hand and power tools, following clear work instructions. Great entry point if you have basic mechanical skills, a high school diploma/GED, and want strong benefits like 3 weeks PTO, paid holidays, health/dental/vision, 401(k), and educational assistance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—many of these employers welcome people who are willing to learn.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.