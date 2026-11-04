🍽️ Rock Hill Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Rock Hill’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with solid options from big-box retail to local dessert spots and beauty services. Here are a few good picks if you like working with people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Walmart – Neighborhood Market #6962

Walmart – Neighborhood Market Location: 1225 Cherry Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20 – $33 per hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums

Lead the deli and bakery team, prep fresh food, and help customers at the service counter while keeping food safety on point. Comes with big-company perks like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Ninety's Dessert Bar

Location: Rock Hill, SC

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.00 – $14.00 per hour

Help bake cookies, brownies, cheesecakes, and more while also jumping on the register during busy times. This is a fun, family-owned dessert shop with a flexible schedule, employee discount, and room to grow if you love sweets and morning shifts.

Employer: Not listed (beauty salon)

Not listed (beauty salon) Location: Rock Hill, SC

Type: In-person, paid role (beauty & wellness)

In-person, paid role (beauty & wellness) Pay: $18.00 – $24.00 per hour

Provide manicures, pedicures, gel, acrylics, extensions, and custom nail art in a luxury, client-focused setting. Offers flexible schedule, paid training, continuing education, PTO, professional development help, and more for techs who want to grow their skills and income.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer shares more details on hours, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.