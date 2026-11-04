undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🍽️ Rock Hill Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
Rock Hill’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with solid options from big-box retail to local dessert spots and beauty services. Here are a few good picks if you like working with people and staying on your feet.
Deli/Bakery Team Supervisor
- Employer: Walmart – Neighborhood Market #6962
- Location: 1225 Cherry Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29730
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20 – $33 per hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums
Lead the deli and bakery team, prep fresh food, and help customers at the service counter while keeping food safety on point. Comes with big-company perks like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).
Baking Assistant / Morning Team Member
- Employer: Ninety's Dessert Bar
- Location: Rock Hill, SC
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $12.00 – $14.00 per hour
Help bake cookies, brownies, cheesecakes, and more while also jumping on the register during busy times. This is a fun, family-owned dessert shop with a flexible schedule, employee discount, and room to grow if you love sweets and morning shifts.
Experienced Nail Technician
- Employer: Not listed (beauty salon)
- Location: Rock Hill, SC
- Type: In-person, paid role (beauty & wellness)
- Pay: $18.00 – $24.00 per hour
Provide manicures, pedicures, gel, acrylics, extensions, and custom nail art in a luxury, client-focused setting. Offers flexible schedule, paid training, continuing education, PTO, professional development help, and more for techs who want to grow their skills and income.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer shares more details on hours, requirements, and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.