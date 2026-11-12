Rock Hill and Charlotte cemeteries were just sold in a multi-state deal

In this Herald file photo, Amber Grudzien, left, stakes an American flag at the grave of a veteran as 5-year-old daughter Olivia Grudzien watches at Grandview Memorial Park in Rock Hill. The cemetery and two other local ones just got a new owner. Tracy Kimball/tkimball@heraldonline.com

Yes, final resting places can still get a new owner. That’s what happened on Tuesday to thousands of people buried across Rock Hill and Charlotte, and others who plan to be.

Florida cemetery, funeral and cremation company Everstory Partners bought Pennsylvania-based Life Remembered for an undisclosed amount. The deal adds 27 cemeteries in five states for Everstory, including two in Rock Hill and one in Charlotte.

Grandview Memorial Park, a 25-acre cemetery on Cherry Road, has been providing end-of-life services in Rock Hill for 70 years. A separate Grandview Memorial Park site on Hollis Road sits on 40 acres. They include a Temple of All Faiths Garden Crypt Mausoleum, Military Crypt Garden and Four Gospels Columbarium, among other options.

The Rock Hill sites combine for more than 9,500 graves or memorials, according to findagrave.com.

Sunset Memory Gardens in Charlotte has been in place more than 60 years, and spans 90 acres with custom-built burial chamber arrangements and above-ground entombment. It has more than 9,800 memorials. Like the Rock Hill sites that also are part of Tuesday’s sale, the Charlotte site offers cremation and memorialization services.

“Everstory understands what makes these cemeteries special,” Life Remembered CEO Jude Abraham said. “Their support gives our local teams more resources to care for families and preserve these properties for the next generation.”

Most cemeteries in York County are affiliated with churches, often laid out beside one another. Some of the largest cemeteries are run by cities and towns, like Laurelwood Cemetery in Rock Hill or Unity Cemetery in Fort Mill. Still other sites are owned by private companies.

Ownership changes impact the deceased, or at a minimum loved ones, in how the new owner keeps up the cemetery property. Cemetery and burial companies also effect the living as many people pre-arrange details related to their funerals. Life Remembered served nearly 4,000 families each year.

Existing contracts and advance arrangements will carry over to the new owner. Local workers will remain to answer questions related to the cemeteries and services. Preserving cemeteries and serving families is also a way to preserve local history, said Everstory CEO Lilly Donohue.

“We want people to celebrate these places of remembrance, find meaning in the lives of those who came before them, or bring a younger family member to share a story,” she said. “These parks are a part of a community’s living history.”