SC driver, charged with DUI after crash that killed two motorcyclists, denied bail

Vernell Laurthel Hayes, right, with his lawyer in York County, South Carolina criminal court on Nov. 5, 2026. Hayes is charged with DUI resulting in two deaths from a crash that killed two motorcyclists. Andrew Dys

A South Carolina man, who prosecutors claim is wanted for DUI in Washington state, will remain jailed after being charged with a Tega Cay DUI in which two motorcyclists died.

Visiting Judge Eugene Griffith denied bail Thursday to Vernell Laurthel Hayes, 45, in a hearing in York County criminal court, where the mother of one of the victims said her family fears for their safety if Hayes is released.

“Our family does not feel safe with him back on the streets,” said Jenny Williams, mother of Gabriel Williams, a 26-year-old Fort Mill man who died in the crash.

Gabriel Williams’ girlfriend, Aeryn Sutherland, 31, of Charlotte, was the passenger on the motorcycle Williams was driving when Hayes’ Buick allegedly collided with the bike on S.C. 160 around midnight on Oct. 17. Both died after the crash.

Hayes has been charged with two counts felony DUI resulting in death.

Jenny Williams told the judge that Hayes did not call for help or render aid as her son was on the pavement with a lacerated spleen, severed spine and broken leg.

“We want to make sure this defendant can never take another child from their parents,” Jenny Williams told the judge.

Prosecutor said man admitted to drinking at NC bar before crash

Hayes admitted to police he was drinking before the crash, saying he had “two shots and a beer” at a bar in Pineville, N.C., prosecutor Will Anderson claimed.

Hayes had a blood alcohol concentration of .13, over the .08 legal limit, Anderson said.

Hayes is also wanted for failure to appear in court for a DUI charge in Washington state, Anderson said.

Anderson said Hayes is both a flight risk and a threat to the community if released.

“With this man behind the wheel, two people have already lost their lives as a result -- enough is enough,” Anderson said. “Under no circumstances should this defendant be granted bond and given the opportunity to victimize another family.”

Defense: “No one wanted this to happen”

Hayes could face as much as 50 years in prison if convicted.

He appeared in court Thursday but did not speak.

His lawyer, Colin Okoye of Rock Hill, told Judge Griffith that Hayes understands the gravity of the charges, but the collision was not intentional.

“We definitely understand how serious this situation is, our hearts go out to the families -- no one wanted this to happen,” Okoye said.

Hayes moved to Fort Mill a few years ago to be closer to family and help them, Okoye said. He said Hayes is not flight risk and has a good job at a food service company.

Okoye said Hayes claimed that the Washington state DUI is a 2020 case of another man who was arrested after Hayes’ identity was stolen.

However, Anderson, the prosecutor, said fingerprints in that West Coast case match Hayes’.

No trial date has been set in the South Carolina case.