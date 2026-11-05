Here's what you may have missed across the Rock Hill region on election day

School board races and other local contests were decided across the Rock Hill region on election day. John Marks

With an historic midterm vote that put the Rock Hill region on the national stage and saw a U.S. Senate seat flip from red to blue in South Carolina, there were also plenty of local decisions that will impact communities for years to come.

Visit heraldonline.com for information on state legislators, school board races and unusual county council races.

Also, here’s a look here at seven local decisions voters may have missed on a busy election day:

Shakeup on the Lancaster County school board

Lancaster County will see new faces on the schools board, as Chairman Melvin Stroble lost his Dist. 7 race Tuesday to former school district employee Bryan Vaughn. Vaughn got 64% of the two-way vote to serve the high-growth Indian Land area.

Incumbent Eddie Boykin (23%) lost to Kristen Setzer (46%) in a Dist. 1 race that also included Melanie Vaughn (30%). Incumbent Courtney Crump Green narrowly Annette Melton in Dist. 3, collected just more than 50%. Rick Crimminger won an uncontested race for Dist. 5.

Clover voters select four to school board

In Clover, incumbent Matt Burris won just more than 50% of the vote in a three-way at-large school board race against Vicki Gibson (33%) and Travis Johnson (16%). Incumbent Keron Meeks also won a tight race Seat 2, collecting 53% of the vote compared to 47% for Wendy Dimitri.

Lacey McFalls and Rob Wallace each won school board seats in uncontested races.

Uneventful vote for York school board

York School District voters elected three incumbents to new seats on the school board. None of the candidates faced opposition in their races. York was the only district in the Rock Hill region without a contest this fall. David McSwain, Betty Johnson and Beth Faulkner each got more than 98% of the vote.

Chester County school board races

Stephanie Barber won 60% of votes in a two-way race for a Chester County school board at-large seat against Kena Lucas Funderburk. In Dist. 4, April Holly won 51% of the vote against Wyatt Grant Thomas.

Jason Thomas in Dist. 3 and Maggie James in Dist. 6 won unopposed school board races.

Chester County sales tax approved

More than 57% of Chester County voters chose to continue a 1% sales tax to fund capital needs across the county. The new tax picks up where the current one ends in spring 2028, effectively continuing it until 2035. It’s expected to generate $35.5 million for public projects from baseball field upgrades to fire station improvements to utility work.

Voter turnout is strong for non-presidential election

York County had 116,827 ballots cast. That’s a voter turnout of 60.7%. Lancaster County saw 60.3% turnout with 42,979 ballots. Chester County 59.6% voter turnout with 12,143 ballots cast.

Straight party voting favors Republicans

Of the 171,949 ballots cast across the three-county region, 62.4% opted for straight party voting. Of straight party ballots, 53% in York County went Republican and 46% went Democrat. Lancaster County went 56% Republican and 43% Democrat. Chester County flipped in comparison, at 55% Democrat and 44% Republican.