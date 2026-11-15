Rochester’s tech scene is getting a boost from EY, with several remote‑friendly roles that list Rochester as a hiring location. All three are full‑time and focused on data, AI, and ServiceNow.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Rochester, NY (one of many eligible US offices)

(one of many eligible US offices) Type: Full-time

Salary range (Rochester falls under “all other offices”): $87,200 – $163,000

Hands-on role building and supporting modern data platforms, analytics, and AI solutions using Azure Databricks and/or Microsoft Fabric. Good fit if you have 2–5 years in data engineering, enjoy troubleshooting pipelines, and want exposure to AI agents and generative AI while mentoring junior teammates.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Open location in the US (Rochester listed as a hiring city)

(Rochester listed as a hiring city) Type: Full-time

Salary range (all US locations): $142,600 – $261,500

Lead ServiceNow IT/OT Asset Management projects, manage 5–10+ person teams, and work directly with clients on process and tech transformation. Ideal if you have 4–6+ years of ServiceNow IT/OM Asset Management, Big 4 or similar consulting experience, and multiple ServiceNow certifications (CSA/CAD plus at least two implementation specialist certs).

Employer: EY

EY Location: Rochester, NY (one of many eligible US offices)

(one of many eligible US offices) Type: Full-time

Salary range (Rochester falls under “all other offices”): $104,000 – $194,500

Senior role at the crossroads of finance and data, leading FP&A analytics using Microsoft Fabric, Azure Databricks, and AI platforms. Great for someone with 5–7+ years in data/analytics, strong SQL and data modeling, and experience partnering with finance teams to deliver dashboards, performance reporting, and AI‑enabled insights.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—EY often has similar openings and ongoing hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.