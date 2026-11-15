undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rochester
🏥 Rochester, NY Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
5 days ago
Rochester’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with lots of options for travelers and locals. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready to lock in your next assignment or full-time role.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $2,748/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Rochester, NY
- Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr rotating days/nights)
- Pay: $2,748 per week
This Cath Lab Tech contract starts 01/04/2027 and offers aggressive pay packages, day-1 medical, 401(k), daily pay, and tax-free stipends for those who qualify. Great fit if you have 1+ year Cath Lab experience and want strong benefits plus 24/7 clinical support.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $3,035/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Rochester, NY
- Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr days)
- Pay: $3,035 per week
Day-shift Cath Lab Tech role starting 12/07/2026, 7a–5p, with guaranteed hours and day-1 health benefits. Ideal if you want a steady daytime schedule, strong weekly pay, and robust perks like CEUs, license reimbursement, and referral bonuses.
Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA) – $25–$30/hr
- Employer: Lifetime Assistance, Inc.
- Location: Rochester, NY
- Type: Full-time, Non-exempt
- Pay: $25–$30 per hour
Work in Health Services supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities under an OTR/PT. This role stands out for no-premium health insurance, big tuition support, paid training with a Success Coach, and clear growth paths.
Computed Tomography Technologist (CT Tech) – $2,645–$2,726/week
- Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied
- Location: Rochester, NY
- Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 10-hr days)
- Pay: $2,645–$2,726 per week
Travel CT Tech role at a Level 1 Trauma Center, starting 12/07/2026. Requires 2 years’ CT experience, NY RAD license, ARRT(CT), and BLS. Comes with full benefits, CE, housing deals, and strong support from AMN.
Travel MRI Tech – $2,210/week
- Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Rochester, NY
- Type: Travel (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day weekends)
- Pay: $2,210 per week
Weekend-block MRI Tech assignment starting 12/14/2026, great if you like compressed schedules. Includes weekly pay, guaranteed hours, housing options, and full medical/dental/vision benefits.
Travel Cardiac Cath Lab Technologist – $2,840/week
- Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Rochester, NY
- Type: Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr rotating)
- Pay: $2,840 per week
Cath Lab Tech contract starting 01/04/2027 with rotating 10-hour shifts. Strong weekly pay plus housing options, license reimbursement, and a dedicated recruiter team.
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,541–$2,688/week
- Employer: Soliant
- Location: Rochester, NY
- Type: Full-time, Travel
- Pay: $2,541–$2,688 per week (estimated)
Full-time MRI travel role with ARRT(MR) and 1+ year MRI experience required. Offers premium pay, tax-advantaged stipends, healthcare, 401(k), and the chance to work with advanced imaging tech in a busy hospital setting.
Occupational Therapist – Rochester Psychiatric Center
- Employer: New York State Office of Mental Health
- Location: Rochester, NY
- Type: Full-time
Provide OT services to adults with mental illness—evaluations, treatment planning, and group/individual interventions. As a NYS role, it comes with state benefits: medical, dental, vision, pension, generous PTO, and tuition assistance.
LPN/LVN – Outpatient Nephrology Clinic – $1,785/week
- Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC
- Location: Rochester, NY
- Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $1,785 per week
Day-shift LPN/LVN role in an outpatient nephrology clinic starting 12/07/2026. Monday–Friday, no weekends, with weekly pay, 401(k), and health benefits—nice option if you want work–life balance.
Licensed Practical Nurse (Clinic) – $44/hr
- Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.
- Location: Rochester, NY 14621
- Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks)
- Pay: $44 per hour
Clinic-based LPN assignment with 5x8 day shifts starting around 12/07/2026. Offers competitive weekly pay, health benefits, and nationwide travel options through a long-established staffing agency.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.