Rochester’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with lots of options for travelers and locals. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready to lock in your next assignment or full-time role.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr rotating days/nights)

(13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr rotating days/nights) Pay: $2,748 per week

This Cath Lab Tech contract starts 01/04/2027 and offers aggressive pay packages, day-1 medical, 401(k), daily pay, and tax-free stipends for those who qualify. Great fit if you have 1+ year Cath Lab experience and want strong benefits plus 24/7 clinical support.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr days)

(13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr days) Pay: $3,035 per week

Day-shift Cath Lab Tech role starting 12/07/2026, 7a–5p, with guaranteed hours and day-1 health benefits. Ideal if you want a steady daytime schedule, strong weekly pay, and robust perks like CEUs, license reimbursement, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Lifetime Assistance, Inc.

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time, Non-exempt

Pay: $25–$30 per hour

Work in Health Services supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities under an OTR/PT. This role stands out for no-premium health insurance, big tuition support, paid training with a Success Coach, and clear growth paths.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 10-hr days)

(13 weeks, 10-hr days) Pay: $2,645–$2,726 per week

Travel CT Tech role at a Level 1 Trauma Center, starting 12/07/2026. Requires 2 years’ CT experience, NY RAD license, ARRT(CT), and BLS. Comes with full benefits, CE, housing deals, and strong support from AMN.

Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing

CrossMed Healthcare Staffing Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Travel (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day weekends)

(13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day weekends) Pay: $2,210 per week

Weekend-block MRI Tech assignment starting 12/14/2026, great if you like compressed schedules. Includes weekly pay, guaranteed hours, housing options, and full medical/dental/vision benefits.

Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing

CrossMed Healthcare Staffing Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr rotating)

(13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr rotating) Pay: $2,840 per week

Cath Lab Tech contract starting 01/04/2027 with rotating 10-hour shifts. Strong weekly pay plus housing options, license reimbursement, and a dedicated recruiter team.

Employer: Soliant

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time, Travel

Pay: $2,541–$2,688 per week (estimated)

Full-time MRI travel role with ARRT(MR) and 1+ year MRI experience required. Offers premium pay, tax-advantaged stipends, healthcare, 401(k), and the chance to work with advanced imaging tech in a busy hospital setting.

Employer: New York State Office of Mental Health

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Provide OT services to adults with mental illness—evaluations, treatment planning, and group/individual interventions. As a NYS role, it comes with state benefits: medical, dental, vision, pension, generous PTO, and tuition assistance.

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Slate Healthcare, LLC Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week)

(13 weeks, 40 hrs/week) Pay: $1,785 per week

Day-shift LPN/LVN role in an outpatient nephrology clinic starting 12/07/2026. Monday–Friday, no weekends, with weekly pay, 401(k), and health benefits—nice option if you want work–life balance.

Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.

Location: Rochester, NY 14621

Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks)

Pay: $44 per hour

Clinic-based LPN assignment with 5x8 day shifts starting around 12/07/2026. Offers competitive weekly pay, health benefits, and nationwide travel options through a long-established staffing agency.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.