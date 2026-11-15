Rochester has a steady flow of driving and delivery jobs right now, from community routes to heavier box-truck work. Good mix of full-time hours, benefits, and roles that keep you local.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Local package delivery on set routes, using GPS and a handheld device to track each stop. Good fit if you like staying busy, driving all day, and giving friendly doorstep service.

Employer: Lifetime Assistance, Inc.

Location: Rochester, NY (various service locations)

Type: Full-time, 30 hrs/week, Mon–Fri, split shift (6:00–9:30am & 1:00–4:30pm)

Pay: Starting at $18.42/hour + $1,000 welcome bonus

Drive and support individuals with disabilities, helping with boarding, securing wheelchairs, and safe transport. Comes with no-premium health insurance, strong education support, paid training, and clear career growth paths.

Employer: Monroe 2-Orleans BOCES

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Per diem / substitute (listed as full-time title)

Pay: $16.20/hour

On-call role delivering mail, supplies, furniture, and lunches between school programs. Good if you want flexible, school-related work and don’t mind some lifting and van upkeep.

Employer: Guardian Express

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time (weekend day mandatory)

Pay: From $23.50/hour

Drive a 26 ft box truck for Amazon XL, making 30–50 heavy-item stops a day with a helper. Includes paid DOT training, health insurance, 401(k) with up to 4% match, PTO from day 1, and up to $5,250/year for education programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles with slightly different hours or routes.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.