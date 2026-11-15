Rochester’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, from precision optics to rare earth materials and lab plastics. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, there are several solid options open.

Employer: Phoenix Tailings

Phoenix Tailings Location: Rochester, NY (Freedom Facility)

(Freedom Facility) Type: Full-time

Pay: $36–$50/hour + bonus

Help launch a new rare earth processing plant by monitoring the whole operation from the control room, directing field operators, and keeping detailed records. Great fit if you have continuous-process or chemical/refinery experience and want strong pay, 100% employer-paid healthcare, stock options, and unlimited PTO.

Employer: Advantech Industries

Advantech Industries Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23–$37/hour

Run and set up CNC mills and lathes in a large, family-owned shop serving defense, medical, and aerospace customers. Monday–Thursday nights only, with solid benefits including health, dental, vision, life insurance, and a 401(k) with company match.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000–$84,000/year

Work on high-precision aerospace hardware, assembling and integrating optical, mechanical, and electronic components in a low-volume, high-accuracy environment. Comes with a 9/80 schedule (every other Friday off) plus full benefits and growth in the defense/aerospace space.

Employer: Thermo Fisher Scientific

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $19.00–$21.00/hour (listed at $20.50/hr)

Inspect, assemble, and pack lab plastics and Nalgene products on 1st, 2nd, or 3rd shift in a cleanroom-style setting. Good entry point if you have 0–1 year of manufacturing experience and want Day 1 medical, dental, vision, paid time off, bonuses, and tuition help.

Employer: QED Technologies International

Location: Rochester, NY (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $64,000–$78,000/year + ~8% bonus target

Take partially built precision machines and bring them to life through final assembly, alignment, calibration, and checkout. Ideal if you have 5+ years working on complex industrial or CNC/automation equipment and want a higher-skill, higher-pay role with travel and cross-team work.

Employer: Gooch & Housego (GS Optics)

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (10:30 PM–7:00 AM)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Run injection molding machines to produce precision plastic lenses for medical and high-tech gear, handling inspection, degating, and packaging. Good match if you have prior production/inspection experience and like clean, detail-focused work on nights.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire for multiple levels and shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.