Two wonderful dogs in Rochester, NY are looking for new families. Both are being rehomed by private owners who want the very best for them.

Breed: Goldendoodle

Goldendoodle Age: Young (about 2 years old)

Young (about 2 years old) Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption fee: $0 (no adoption fee listed)

(no adoption fee listed) Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Rochester, NY)

About Cooper:

Cooper is described as a really sweet, playful dog who loves to play with tough, durable toys. His current family says they do not have the time or energy to give him the attention he deserves, and they want him to have a home where he can get more interaction and play.

Important note about toys:

Cooper must not be given stuffed toys or anything he can easily tear apart and swallow. He has a habit of eating his toys, and when his current family first got him, he had already ingested toys from a previous owner and needed emergency surgery. They report he has never had an issue with shoes, socks, or other household items, but his new family will need to be careful to give him only safe, sturdy toys.

👉 Meet Cooper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boston Terrier (mix)

Boston Terrier (mix) Age: Young (just over 1 year old)

Young (just over 1 year old) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $25

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Rochester, NY)

About Dabber:

Dabber is a smart, young dog who has landed in his current home after being found by a friend. His owner says he is great with children – he lives with four daughters – and he also lives with four cats (two older, two younger). They generally play well together, though Dabber sometimes chases the cats, so a home that can guide his manners around small animals would be helpful.

He is almost fully potty trained, but because his current home does not have a fenced yard, he still has some accidents. With a consistent routine and maybe a secure yard or regular leashed walks, he should be able to finish his house training.

His owner says rehoming him is heartbreaking and only asks that Dabber go to a loving, stable home.

👉 Meet Dabber and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Rochester, NY and looking to add a dog to your family, please consider opening your home to one of these pups. Sharing their listings with friends and neighbors can also help them find the right match.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter or owner directly for the most up-to-date information.