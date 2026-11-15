Rochester has steady demand right now for people who can keep schools and buildings safe. If you like being out in the community and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Rochester City School District

Rochester City School District Location: Rochester, NY (elementary & secondary schools)

(elementary & secondary schools) Salary: $17.50/hour

Type: Part-time / Per Diem

This role helps keep students and staff safe by patrolling school buildings and grounds, maintaining order in halls and cafeterias, and responding to issues as they come up. Good fit if you have security or youth experience, hold a NY Security Guard registration, and want flexible school-based hours.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Location: Rochester, NY

Salary: $20.00–$29.00/hour

Type: Full-time

You’ll service and repair electronic fire alarm and life safety systems at customer sites, using your low-voltage skills and comfort with ladders, lifts, and tight spaces. Great for techs with 2+ years in fire/life safety or similar systems who want steady field work, overtime potential, and a full benefits package.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Location: Rochester, NY

Salary: $23.00–$33.00/hour

Type: Full-time

This advanced role focuses on troubleshooting, programming, and repairing fire alarm, security, and access control panels. Best for techs with 3+ years in fire alarm and security systems who like complex problem-solving, on-call work, and mentoring others.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often have similar roles open that aren’t as widely posted.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.