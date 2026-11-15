Rochester’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want steady part-time hours or a full-time start in sales and events. Here are a few standout roles hiring now.

Employer: Wegmans Food Markets

Wegmans Food Markets Location: 745 Calkins Road, Rochester, NY

745 Calkins Road, Type: Part-time (mornings/afternoons, weekends; shifts start as early as 10am)

(mornings/afternoons, weekends; shifts start as early as 10am) Pay: $17 – $17.50/hour

You’ll be the friendly face at checkout, helping customers in both regular and self-checkout lanes. Good fit if you like talking with people, keeping things moving, and want access to Wegmans perks like PTO, health benefits, and a 401(k) match (eligibility rules apply).

Employer: Imperio Global

Imperio Global Location: Rochester, NY (in-person, live retail events)

(in-person, live retail events) Type: Full-time

Pay: $800 – $900 per week

Entry-level role working live retail events and promo campaigns for major brands—no experience needed, full training provided. Great if you’re social, competitive, and want weekly pay, growth potential, and a fast-paced environment.

Employer: Imperio Global (authorized Spectrum retail partner)

Imperio Global (authorized Spectrum retail partner) Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time, entry-level

You’ll staff promo tables in retail locations, talk with shoppers about Spectrum internet, and share current offers. Comes with weekly pay, training, and room to move up—nice option if you want to be on your feet and meeting people instead of at a desk.

Employer: Wegmans Food Markets

Wegmans Food Markets Location: 745 Calkins Road, Rochester, NY

745 Calkins Road, Type: Part-time (afternoons/evenings, weekends; shifts end as late as 8pm)

(afternoons/evenings, weekends; shifts end as late as 8pm) Pay: $17 – $17.50/hour

Join the seafood team, keep cases stocked with fresh fish and prepared items, and help customers with orders. Good for food lovers who like a busy pace and want access to Wegmans benefits and scholarship opportunities (eligibility rules apply).

Employer: Wegmans Food Markets

Wegmans Food Markets Location: 745 Calkins Road, Rochester, NY

745 Calkins Road, Type: Part-time (mornings/afternoons/evenings, weekends; shifts end as late as 9pm)

(mornings/afternoons/evenings, weekends; shifts end as late as 9pm) Pay: $17 – $17.50/hour

Work in the Pizza Department making pizzas, calzones, wings, and more while helping customers with orders. Nice match if you enjoy hands-on food work, a creative vibe, and want steady hours with strong benefits for part-timers (eligibility rules apply).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles with different hours or departments.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.