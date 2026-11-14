Rochester’s creative scene is busy right now—media, writing, and editing roles are all hiring. If you’re into storytelling, live events, or content, these are worth a look.

Employer: Audacy, Inc.

Audacy, Inc. Location: Rochester, NY (on-site, office + remote event locations)

(on-site, office + remote event locations) Type: Part-time

Pay: $21.00/hour

Hands-on role setting up and running live broadcasts, events, and station vehicles for a major audio and radio company. Good fit if you like tech, live events, and don’t mind lifting gear and working in the field.

Employer: Sinclair Inc. / WHAM

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.70–$22.00/hour

Report, shoot, and edit your own stories for TV, web, and social. Ideal if you already have at least 1 year of reporting experience, can handle live shots, and want to build a strong news reel.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Rochester, NY (role sits on a global, mostly-remote publishing team)

(role sits on a global, mostly-remote publishing team) Type: Full-time

Pay: $66,200–$135,800/year

Application timeline: Recruiting through 12/31/2026

High-level editing role shaping research, articles, infographics, and video scripts for C‑suite audiences. Great match if you have 3+ years of business writing/editing, love data-driven stories, and are comfortable guiding subject-matter experts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.