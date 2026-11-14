Rochester’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are adding to their teams right now. If you like fast-paced work, people, and good food, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Wegmans Food Markets

Wegmans Food Markets Location: Rochester, NY

Rochester, NY Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Back-of-house event role helping set up and support conferences, off-site events, and banquets. Good fit if you have 2+ years in kitchen/banquet or similar and like organizing, tracking inventory, and keeping things spotless. Offers comprehensive benefits, PTO, health coverage, 401(k) match, and scholarship opportunities (eligibility rules apply).

Employer: Dave & Buster's / Main Event Entertainment

Dave & Buster's / Main Event Entertainment Location: Rochester, NY

Rochester, NY Type: Part-time

Salary range: $10.70 – $12.00/hour (listed range)

High-energy server job where you’ll serve food and drinks and be the "ambassador of fun" in a game-filled space. Perks include discounts on food, drinks, and gameplay, chances to grow into trainer roles, and benefits/PTO for qualifying team members.

Employer: Dunkin' (franchise location)

Dunkin' (franchise location) Location: Rochester, NY

Rochester, NY Type: Not listed (shift-based leadership role)

Not listed (shift-based leadership role) Salary: Not listed

Lead the crew during your shift, keep things running smooth, and make sure guests get fast, friendly service. You’ll coach team members, handle cash, manage inventory, and support training, so this is a solid step up if you’ve worked in food service and want leadership experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.