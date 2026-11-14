Rochester’s sales and marketing scene is hot right now, with strong demand from tech, professional services, and B2B companies. If you’re ready to level up your income or move into a bigger territory, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: FANUC America Corporation

FANUC America Corporation Location: Rochester, NY (covering Central & Eastern NY)

(covering Central & Eastern NY) Type: Full-time

Salary: $107,000 – $180,000/year (base + bonuses/profit sharing)

(base + bonuses/profit sharing) Sell industrial robotic automation solutions, manage key manufacturing accounts, and grow an integrator network across the region. Strong fit if you have 3+ years in capital equipment or manufacturing plus technical chops in automation.

Employer: PwC

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,500 – $423,780/year (plus annual discretionary bonus)

(plus annual discretionary bonus) Lead internal communications strategy for firmwide initiatives, advise senior leaders, and shape messaging for major change efforts. Ideal for someone with 8+ years in corporate communications who can turn complex topics into clear, engaging stories.

Employer: PwC

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,500 – $423,780/year (plus annual discretionary bonus)

(plus annual discretionary bonus) Own integrated marketing strategy, campaign planning, and performance measurement across multiple initiatives. Great for senior marketers with 8+ years in sales/marketing who love data, positioning, and guiding teams.

Employer: NGT Corporation – a Master Franchisee of the COVERALL® brand

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000+ base , $80,000–$90,000+ total potential with uncapped commissions

, with Field-based B2B role selling health-focused janitorial services to offices, medical, education, and industrial sites. Monday–Friday schedule, structured training, and perks like 401(k) match, fuel/cell allowances, and an annual tropical trip for top performers.

Employer: Paychex (selling the One Paychex / Paycor HCM portfolio)

(selling the One Paychex / Paycor HCM portfolio) Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $175,000/year (base + commissions; unlimited earning potential)

(base + commissions; unlimited earning potential) True enterprise new-logo role selling an AI-enabled HCM platform to organizations with 100–5,000+ employees. Best for hunters with 5+ years of complex B2B sales (ideally HCM) who want big deals, strong sales support, and top-performer incentives.

Employer: EY

Location: Rochester, NY (global role, US-based eligible)

(global role, US-based eligible) Type: Full-time

Salary (US, most locations): $165,700 – $328,100/year (higher ranges for select major markets)

(higher ranges for select major markets) Global presales leadership role for EY’s Microsoft Alliance, focused on AI business solutions. You’ll shape strategy, lead major pursuits, and work closely with Microsoft and EY teams—ideal if you have 8+ years in presales/enterprise tech and deep Microsoft/AI experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—many employers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.