Rochester’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from big national brands to local banks and trades. Here are several solid roles if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Citi Trends

Citi Trends Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $52,000–$57,000/year

This is a lead role running the whole store: sales, staffing, inventory, and customer experience. Good fit if you have 3–5 years of retail management and want promotion potential, benefits, and bonus opportunities in a fast-paced setting.

Employer: Spectrum

Spectrum Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time, call center

Full-time, call center Salary: $20.00–$27.80/hour

Handle inbound calls about billing for internet, TV, and phone customers. Great if you like phone work, problem-solving, and want stable hours, benefits, and clear career paths at a large company.

Employer: DXL Group

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time/Assistant Manager (listed as OTHER)

Full-time/Assistant Manager (listed as OTHER) Salary: Not listed (assistant manager with quarterly bonus eligibility)

Help lead a specialty men’s Big + Tall store, coaching the team and supporting sales and operations. Nice perk: free‑standing store, not in a mall, and closes at 7pm, plus strong “promote from within” focus.

Employer: 7‑Eleven

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Entry-level / Internship listing

Entry-level / Internship listing Salary: $16.00–$21.44/hour

Front-line store role handling cash, stocking, cleaning, and some food prep. Good for flexible schedules and no-experience-needed entry into retail, with training, PTO, and 401(k) options.

Employer: Mr. Handyman (local franchise)

(local franchise) Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Likely full-time office-based

Likely full-time office-based Salary: $18–$20/hour

Office-based customer service: manage calls, schedule technicians, and do light inside sales. Great if you’re organized, like variety in your day, and want growth potential in a home-services business.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time, key holder

Full-time, key holder Salary: $18.50–$23.50/hour

Open and close the store, handle cash, support inventory, and coach team members while serving customers. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of retail leadership and want a step up toward assistant manager.

Employer: Genesee Regional Bank

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time, in-branch banking

Full-time, in-branch banking Salary: $22.25–$25.50/hour

Be the face of the branch: handle teller transactions, answer calls and chats, and help customers with everyday banking needs. Good for someone with banking + customer service experience who wants a professional office setting and room to grow.

Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Part-time

Salary: $17.25–$20.70/hour

Pick and pack online orders in the club using a handheld scanner, moving items from the sales floor to staging. Great if you like active, on-your-feet work, weekly pay, and part-time hours with benefits options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple openings and room to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.