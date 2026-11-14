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Rochester
🛒 Rochester, NY Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
2 days ago
Rochester’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from big national brands to local banks and trades. Here are several solid roles if you like helping people and staying on your feet.
Store Manager
- Employer: Citi Trends
- Location: Rochester, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $52,000–$57,000/year
This is a lead role running the whole store: sales, staffing, inventory, and customer experience. Good fit if you have 3–5 years of retail management and want promotion potential, benefits, and bonus opportunities in a fast-paced setting.
Customer Service Representative | Billing Support
- Employer: Spectrum
- Location: Rochester, NY
- Type: Full-time, call center
- Salary: $20.00–$27.80/hour
Handle inbound calls about billing for internet, TV, and phone customers. Great if you like phone work, problem-solving, and want stable hours, benefits, and clear career paths at a large company.
Retail Assistant Store Manager
- Employer: DXL Group
- Location: Rochester, NY
- Type: Full-time/Assistant Manager (listed as OTHER)
- Salary: Not listed (assistant manager with quarterly bonus eligibility)
Help lead a specialty men’s Big + Tall store, coaching the team and supporting sales and operations. Nice perk: free‑standing store, not in a mall, and closes at 7pm, plus strong “promote from within” focus.
Store Crew (Retail Sales Associate)
- Employer: 7‑Eleven
- Location: Rochester, NY
- Type: Entry-level / Internship listing
- Salary: $16.00–$21.44/hour
Front-line store role handling cash, stocking, cleaning, and some food prep. Good for flexible schedules and no-experience-needed entry into retail, with training, PTO, and 401(k) options.
Customer Service Representative
- Employer: Mr. Handyman (local franchise)
- Location: Rochester, NY
- Type: Likely full-time office-based
- Salary: $18–$20/hour
Office-based customer service: manage calls, schedule technicians, and do light inside sales. Great if you’re organized, like variety in your day, and want growth potential in a home-services business.
Shift Lead
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Rochester, NY
- Type: Full-time, key holder
- Salary: $18.50–$23.50/hour
Open and close the store, handle cash, support inventory, and coach team members while serving customers. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of retail leadership and want a step up toward assistant manager.
Universal Banker
- Employer: Genesee Regional Bank
- Location: Rochester, NY
- Type: Full-time, in-branch banking
- Salary: $22.25–$25.50/hour
Be the face of the branch: handle teller transactions, answer calls and chats, and help customers with everyday banking needs. Good for someone with banking + customer service experience who wants a professional office setting and room to grow.
Order Fulfillment Associate – Part Time
- Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Location: Rochester, NY
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $17.25–$20.70/hour
Pick and pack online orders in the club using a handheld scanner, moving items from the sales floor to staging. Great if you like active, on-your-feet work, weekly pay, and part-time hours with benefits options.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple openings and room to move up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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