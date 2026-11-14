Rochester’s building scene is busy right now, from big commercial sites to multifamily housing and local auto shops. If you’ve got trade skills and like seeing real results from your work, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Michael Page

Michael Page Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $135,000

Lead ground-up multifamily and residential projects for a well-established developer with a strong pipeline. You’ll run daily field operations, coordinate subs and inspectors, and drive site safety and quality from start to finish.

Employer: Michael Page

Michael Page Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $135,000

Oversee commercial builds across healthcare, education, industrial, retail, and more. This role is ideal if you like managing complex sites, leading subcontractors, and keeping fast-paced projects on schedule and on budget.

Employer: TSP Talent (independent automotive shop)

(independent automotive shop) Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on collision repair work at an independent shop, focusing on panel replacement, metalwork, and high-quality fit and finish. Good fit if you enjoy detailed bodywork, follow OEM procedures, and take pride in clean, safe repairs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend—Rochester’s trades scene is moving fast, and knowing what’s out there is half the battle.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.