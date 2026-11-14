Rochester’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options from big local names and growing firms. If you’re in accounting or tax and ready for a change, these are worth a look.

Employer: Springline Advisory (EFPR)

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Estimated Salary: $150,000 – $175,000/year

Lead international tax planning and compliance for a regional firm with national-level reach. This role is ideal if you have 4–6+ years in public accounting, strong international tax experience (CFCs, Forms 5471/5472/8865/8858, GILTI, etc.), and want leadership, mentoring, and room to grow in a flexible, people-focused environment.

Employer: FIFCO USA / North American Breweries

Location: Hybrid – Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Pay: $22–$27/hour

High-volume AP role handling invoice processing, vendor payments, and reconciliations for a major beverage company. Good fit if you have 2+ years AP experience, like detailed work, and want solid benefits, PTO, holidays, flexible scheduling, and some hybrid flexibility—plus, yes, beer perks.

Employer: Wegmans Food Markets

Location: Rochester, NY (1500 Brooks Ave)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Morning, afternoon

Pay: $80,000 – $90,000/year

Posting End Date: 12/12/2026

Support sales and use tax across multiple states for one of Rochester’s best-known employers. You’ll work with auditors, IT, and business teams on audits, system changes, and tax research, with at least 3 years of sales tax experience and strong research skills; comes with competitive pay, health coverage, 401(k) match, PTO, and scholarship opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.