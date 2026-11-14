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📋 Several Admin & Clerical Jobs in Rochester, NY (Hybrid & Part-Time)
Rochester has some solid admin openings right now, from campus offices to community programs. If you like organized work, helping people, and steady hours, these are worth a look.
Clerk III Bilingual
- Employer: Rochester Housing Authority
- Location: Rochester, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front desk and office support role where you’ll handle files, data entry, phones, visitors, and Spanish–English translation. Good fit if you’re bilingual, detail‑oriented, and have either an associate degree in an office field or 2 years of clerical experience.
CET Student Services Office Administrative/Program Support Coordinator II
- Employer: Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
- Location: Rochester, NY – Hybrid
- Type: Full-time, Non-exempt
- Salary: $17.90–$25.00/hour (NYS Pay Transparency range)
Mid‑level admin role supporting student services: calendars, front desk, events, HR paperwork, and budget/expense tracking. Comes with a hybrid schedule, and they’re looking for someone with an associate degree and about 3 years of related experience.
Billing & Registration Specialist
- Employer: YMCA of Greater Rochester
- Location: Rochester, NY
- Type: Part-time, flexible morning hours
- Salary: $18.50/hour + free YMCA membership
Clerical support for youth programs and summer camp, focused on registrations, billing, payments, and collections. Great if you want morning hours, are comfortable on the phone, and have strong data entry and Microsoft Office skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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