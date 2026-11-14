Rochester’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially in construction, healthcare, and tech. If you’ve got management experience, there are several roles here with six-figure pay and real influence.

Employer: CRH (Americas Materials)

CRH (Americas Materials) Location: Rochester, NY (50%+ travel in the division)

(50%+ travel in the division) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $130,000 – $160,000 + annual bonus

Lead performance and continuous improvement across aggregates/asphalt/concrete operations. Great fit if you know plant operations, lean tools, and want a high-impact role with vehicle reimbursement, 401(k) match, profit sharing, and strong benefits.

Employer: Michael Page (recruiting for a mission-driven developer)

(recruiting for a mission-driven developer) Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100,000 – $135,000 + benefits

Oversee multifamily and affordable housing projects from planning and financing through construction and closeout. Ideal if you know LIHTC/public funding and want to shape Rochester’s housing landscape.

Employer: Michael Page

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $130,000 – $150,000 + benefits (listing shows $13K–$150K; upper range is the realistic band)

Lead commercial construction projects from scope to completion for a large, established company. Good for PMs used to managing schedules, budgets, and contractors on multiple jobs.

Employer: Michael Page (local multifamily builder)

(local multifamily builder) Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $120,000 – $150,000 + vehicle allowance, gas card, PTO, 401(k)

Run multifamily projects (affordable, student, wood-frame apartments) from start to finish. Great if you’re already a PM in apartments and ready to step into a senior, Rochester-based leadership role.

Employer: Michael Page (for a regional CM/GC)

(for a regional CM/GC) Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $80,000 – $110,000 + healthcare, 401(k), PTO, vehicle allowance

Manage commercial, institutional, healthcare, higher-ed, and public-sector projects. Good move if you want steady local work, a collaborative culture, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Michael Page

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100,000 – $135,000 + benefits

Own high-profile commercial builds from award through turnover. Best for PMs with 5+ years in commercial work (healthcare, education, industrial, office, retail) who like client-facing leadership.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Leadership Solutions | B.E. Smith for Rochester Regional Health

for Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $250,000 – $325,000 + benefits and potential bonus

System-level executive role leading cardiovascular services across 40+ locations and 9 hospitals. You’ll oversee 320 FTEs, drive growth, access, and financial performance, and report to the SVP of System & Medical Group Operations. Master’s and strong service-line leadership required.

Employer: Michael Page

Location: Rochester, NY (travel to project sites)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $110,000 – $137,000 + 401(k), PTO, healthcare, per diem, vehicle allowance

Lead day-to-day field operations across multiple sites, keeping work safe, on schedule, and to spec. Great if you like being on the road and running the job from the ground.

Employer: DISCflex LLC (hiring for a Jewish community organization)

(hiring for a Jewish community organization) Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Senior executive partner to the CEO, leading advocacy, community engagement, and strategic communications with a focus on combating antisemitism. Best for seasoned external-affairs leaders who want mission-driven impact and high visibility.

Employer: Re:Build

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $192,294 – $288,441 + bonus/long-term incentives, equity participation, full benefits

P&L owner for a 70+ engineer embedded-systems product development business. You’ll lead engineering, program management, sales, and operations, drive growth, and use lean and AI tools to scale a high-tech organization.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and may have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.