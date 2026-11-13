Online registration for the VCOS 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb & 5K Walk at Hilton Clearwater Beach, FL closes at midnight on November 13, 2026, and on-site registration will be open on November 14, 2026, at 6:00 a.m. Register online here: https://t.co/kguRv6dY1T

This content is adapted from materials provided by National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF)