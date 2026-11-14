Rochester has a nice mix of local and long‑haul driving work right now, from school routes to hospital courier runs. If you like being on the road, there are several solid options with clear pay and steady hours.

Employer: AVI Foodsystems

AVI Foodsystems Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time (Monday–Friday, daytime)

(Monday–Friday, daytime) Pay: $21/hour

This is a vending/food service route job loading a company truck, stocking machines, handling cash, and keeping machines clean. No CDL required, but you’ll need to lift up to 50 lbs and work independently; comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) match, and paid vacations/holidays.

Note: This role is also posted on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so only one listing is shown here.

Employer: Rochester City School District

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.31–$23.30/hour

Drive a school bus on regular routes and trips, do pre/post‑trip checks, and help students on and off the bus. You’ll need the proper NYS license for a school bus and to meet all state and federal requirements; this is a steady, community‑focused role with ongoing hiring.

Employer: Highland Hospital

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Per Diem (8–16 hours/week) , Monday–Friday, 7:00am–3:30pm

, Monday–Friday, Pay: $18.41–$24.99/hour

Provide courier service between URMC affiliates and primary care offices. Good fit if you want lighter, daytime hours; requires a valid driver’s license, high school diploma/GED (or equivalent experience), and the ability to be bondable.

Employer: Lean Life Mfg

Location: Rochester, NY (home base)

Type: Full-time, W‑2

Pay: $1,000–$2,000 per week + $80/day meal per diem on overnights; company‑paid lodging

Run long‑distance refrigerated routes from Rochester to states across the U.S. Open to both Class A CDL and non‑CDL drivers, with a company‑paid CDL training track for strong non‑CDL drivers. Includes health and dental insurance, PTO, and paid sick time.

Employer: Rochester City School District

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time, 12 months, 40 hours/week

Pay: $18.89–$20.66/hour

Operate a district truck (up to 18,000 lbs) to move food, supplies, and equipment, with regular loading/unloading and some grounds work. Requires at least 8th‑grade education plus 1 year driving experience and a valid NYS Class 5 license (and Class 2 if driving a school bus).

If one of these catches your eye, click through, check the requirements, and get your application in while it’s still posted.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.