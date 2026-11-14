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Rochester
🚔 Rochester NY Public Safety Jobs – Multiple Openings This Month
13 days ago
Rochester has steady demand right now for people who can keep stores, hospitals, and schools safe. If you like staying alert, helping others, and being part of a team, these roles are worth a look.
Asset Protection Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2859
- Location: 2150 Chili Ave, Rochester, NY 14624
- Type: Full-Time (Mid-shift, Closing)
- Pay: $19.50 – $32.50/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums
This role focuses on keeping shoppers, staff, and merchandise safe while you investigate issues and solve problems. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and paid education through Live Better U.
Safety & Security Officer II – Rochester General Hospital (Per Diem)
- Employer: Rochester Regional Health
- Location: Rochester General Hospital, 1425 Portland Ave, Rochester, NY 14621
- Type: Per Diem (24-hour operation; open availability)
- Pay: $25.00/hour
You’ll protect patients, visitors, staff, and property, often serving as Officer in Charge on shift. Good fit if you have 3+ years in law enforcement, corrections, military, or security, plus a NYS Security Guard License and valid NYS driver’s license.
Safety & Security Officer – Unity Hospital (Per Diem)
- Employer: Rochester Regional Health
- Location: Unity Hospital, 1555 Long Pond Rd, Rochester, NY 14626
- Type: Per Diem (Days, evenings, or nights; 24-hour operations)
- Pay: $23.75/hour
This role keeps Unity Hospital safe and welcoming through patrols, access control, and incident response. Requires 6+ months in law enforcement, corrections, military, or security, plus a NYS Security Guard License and valid NYS driver’s license.
School Sentry I / Per Diem Sentry – Continuous Recruitment
- Employer: Rochester City School District
- Location: Schools across Rochester, NY
- Type: Per Diem / Part-Time
- Pay: $17.50/hour
You’ll help keep students and staff safe by monitoring halls, cafeterias, and school grounds, and responding to issues on campus. Needs a high school diploma, NYS Security Guard registration, and either 1 year security/youth experience or 30 college credits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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