Rochester has steady demand right now for people who can keep stores, hospitals, and schools safe. If you like staying alert, helping others, and being part of a team, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2859

Walmart Supercenter Location: 2150 Chili Ave, Rochester, NY 14624

Type: Full-Time (Mid-shift, Closing)

(Mid-shift, Closing) Pay: $19.50 – $32.50/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums

This role focuses on keeping shoppers, staff, and merchandise safe while you investigate issues and solve problems. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Rochester Regional Health

Location: Rochester General Hospital, 1425 Portland Ave, Rochester, NY 14621

Type: Per Diem (24-hour operation; open availability)

(24-hour operation; open availability) Pay: $25.00/hour

You’ll protect patients, visitors, staff, and property, often serving as Officer in Charge on shift. Good fit if you have 3+ years in law enforcement, corrections, military, or security, plus a NYS Security Guard License and valid NYS driver’s license.

Employer: Rochester Regional Health

Location: Unity Hospital, 1555 Long Pond Rd, Rochester, NY 14626

Type: Per Diem (Days, evenings, or nights; 24-hour operations)

(Days, evenings, or nights; 24-hour operations) Pay: $23.75/hour

This role keeps Unity Hospital safe and welcoming through patrols, access control, and incident response. Requires 6+ months in law enforcement, corrections, military, or security, plus a NYS Security Guard License and valid NYS driver’s license.

Employer: Rochester City School District

Location: Schools across Rochester, NY

Type: Per Diem / Part-Time

Pay: $17.50/hour

You’ll help keep students and staff safe by monitoring halls, cafeterias, and school grounds, and responding to issues on campus. Needs a high school diploma, NYS Security Guard registration, and either 1 year security/youth experience or 30 college credits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.