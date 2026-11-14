Rochester’s manufacturing scene is busy right now—especially for folks who like hands-on work and technical problem-solving. Here are several solid roles hiring across shifts and experience levels.

Employer: Advantech Industries

Advantech Industries Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Internship, Monday–Friday, 7:30 am–4:00 pm

Internship, Monday–Friday, Pay: $23–$37/hour

Family-owned shop doing CNC machining for defense, medical, and aerospace work. You’ll set up and run CNC mills/lathes, inspect parts, and help less-experienced operators. Strong fit if you have 5+ years CNC setup/operation, can read blueprints, and want solid benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO).

Employer: Ambrell Induction Heating Solutions

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role assembling small and medium parts, doing mechanical/electrical work, and inspecting your own output. Good for someone with a HS diploma who’s comfortable with hand/power tools, measuring devices, and basic documentation in a clean, organized shop.

Employer: Motion

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $24.60–$32.02/hour

Shop-based role repairing and building hydraulic, fluid power, electrical, and mechanical systems. You’ll diagnose issues, machine/weld parts, assemble and test equipment, and help customers with technical questions. Ideal if you have 3–5 years shop experience, can read hydraulic schematics, and don’t mind lifting up to 100 lbs and some overtime.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time, 9/80 schedule (every other Friday off)

Full-time, Pay: $84,000–$156,000/year

Senior-level role supporting space and defense optical systems. You’ll lead manufacturing engineering for electro/optomechanical assemblies, write work instructions, drive process improvements, and support root-cause analysis. Best for candidates with 6+ years engineering experience (or equivalent) and the ability to obtain a U.S. security clearance.

Employer: Cirona Labs

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Shifts: First: Mon–Fri 6:00 am–2:30 pm (2 openings) Second: Mon–Fri 1:00 pm–9:30 pm (1 opening)

Pay: Not listed

Entry-level friendly role supporting ethanol and hydrocarbon cannabis extraction. You’ll prep biomass, handle raw materials, keep the lab clean, and follow SOPs in a fast-paced, PPE-required environment. Great if you can lift 50 lbs, like lab-style work, and want to break into the cannabis or processing industry.

Employer: Simcona Electronics Corporation (IEWC)

Location: Rochester, NY 14624

Type: Full-time, on-site

Full-time, on-site Pay: $80,000–$100,000/year

Lead daily production in a high-mix electrical control panel environment. You’ll manage schedules, assign labor, coach a team, and drive quality, safety, and Lean/6S improvements. Good match if you have 3–5 years manufacturing experience, prior supervisory background, and can read electrical schematics and mechanical drawings.

Employer: Cirona Labs

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Shift: Mon–Fri 1:00 pm–9:30 pm

Mon–Fri Pay: $22–$24/hour

Lead cannabis extraction and post-processing from biomass to finished oil. You’ll supervise staff, manage inventory in Canix, keep records, and ensure cGMP, OSHA, and NY cannabis compliance. Great for someone with regulated manufacturing experience who wants a hands-on lead role on second shift.

If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—Rochester shops tend to move fast when they find the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.