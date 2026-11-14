Rochester’s tech scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from hands-on network support to senior AI and software leadership. If you’re in IT or software and open to a move (or a step up), these are worth a look.

Employer: WeTheHobby

WeTheHobby Location: Rochester, NY (on-site, multi-site studios)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $63,000 – $70,000/year

This role owns the network across three buildings and 16 live broadcast studios, plus day-to-day helpdesk support. Good fit if you have 2–4 years in IT/networking, know VPNs, QoS, VLANs, and like a fast, entertainment-focused environment.

Employer: MKS Inc.

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $71,025 – $118,375/year

You’ll build desktop and web apps plus backend systems that power automated test equipment. Ideal if you code in .NET and Python, enjoy hardware + software work, and want low travel (about 5% or less per year).

Employer: EY

Location: Rochester, NY (EY office-based role)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Rochester falls under “all other US offices”): $146,700 – $274,300/year

Senior role helping EY spot and shape emerging AI opportunities (agentic systems, open-weight models, AI-native software, etc.). Best for someone with 8+ years in AI/ML, software, or tech innovation who likes prototyping and strategy.

Employer: PwC

Location: Rochester, NY (Advisory practice)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $155,000 – $410,000/year

Lead Appian BPM and low-code architectures for large clients, tying together cloud (AWS/Azure/GCP), integrations, and process automation. A match if you have 9+ years in enterprise architecture or similar and enjoy client-facing leadership.

Employer: Constellation Brands

Location: Rochester, NY (additional option: Chicago, IL)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $117,100 – $212,900/year

Own IT vendor strategy and performance for a major beverage company—scorecards, SLAs, partner roadmaps, and executive reporting. Great for someone with 5+ years in tech vendor management who likes governance, metrics, and cross-functional work.

Employer: TE Connectivity

Location: Rochester, NY (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $194,400 – $250,000/year

People-first engineering leadership role over the software platform for manufacturing stations (automation, HMIs, data, testing). Good fit if you have 10+ years in software, love coaching engineers, and still want to stay hands-on technically.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for how to tailor your resume or what skills to build next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.