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Rochester
💻 Rochester, NY IT Hiring Now: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles
13 days ago
Rochester’s tech scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from hands-on network support to senior AI and software leadership. If you’re in IT or software and open to a move (or a step up), these are worth a look.
Network Administrator
- Employer: WeTheHobby
- Location: Rochester, NY (on-site, multi-site studios)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $63,000 – $70,000/year
This role owns the network across three buildings and 16 live broadcast studios, plus day-to-day helpdesk support. Good fit if you have 2–4 years in IT/networking, know VPNs, QoS, VLANs, and like a fast, entertainment-focused environment.
Software Engineer (Test Systems)
- Employer: MKS Inc.
- Location: Rochester, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $71,025 – $118,375/year
You’ll build desktop and web apps plus backend systems that power automated test equipment. Ideal if you code in .NET and Python, enjoy hardware + software work, and want low travel (about 5% or less per year).
Frontier AI Assistant Director
- Employer: EY
- Location: Rochester, NY (EY office-based role)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Rochester falls under “all other US offices”): $146,700 – $274,300/year
Senior role helping EY spot and shape emerging AI opportunities (agentic systems, open-weight models, AI-native software, etc.). Best for someone with 8+ years in AI/ML, software, or tech innovation who likes prototyping and strategy.
Appian Solution Architect – Director
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Rochester, NY (Advisory practice)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $155,000 – $410,000/year
Lead Appian BPM and low-code architectures for large clients, tying together cloud (AWS/Azure/GCP), integrations, and process automation. A match if you have 9+ years in enterprise architecture or similar and enjoy client-facing leadership.
Senior Manager, Strategic Partner Management
- Employer: Constellation Brands
- Location: Rochester, NY (additional option: Chicago, IL)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $117,100 – $212,900/year
Own IT vendor strategy and performance for a major beverage company—scorecards, SLAs, partner roadmaps, and executive reporting. Great for someone with 5+ years in tech vendor management who likes governance, metrics, and cross-functional work.
Senior Manager, Software Engineering
- Employer: TE Connectivity
- Location: Rochester, NY (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $194,400 – $250,000/year
People-first engineering leadership role over the software platform for manufacturing stations (automation, HMIs, data, testing). Good fit if you have 10+ years in software, love coaching engineers, and still want to stay hands-on technically.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for how to tailor your resume or what skills to build next.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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