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Rochester
🏥 Rochester NY Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $95K+
13 days ago
Rochester’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospitals, clinics, and schools are all hiring. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or patient support, there are several solid options to check out this week.
Physical Therapist – Outpatient (Greece/Rochester Area)
- Employer: FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers – Greece, NY (Rochester area)
- Location: Rochester, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000–$95,000 base + $2,500+ sign-on bonus, productivity bonuses, loan repayment, 401(k) match, medical, PTO + 9 holidays, relocation help
This outpatient PT role averages about 12 patients/day with 40-minute visits, so you actually get time with each patient. New grads get 1:1 mentorship and fully funded CE and certifications.
Registered Nurse – Telemetry Med Surg (Unity Hospital)
- Employer: Rochester Regional Health
- Location: Unity Hospital, Rochester, NY 14626
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week
- Schedule: Nights; 8 or 12-hour shifts; every other weekend & holiday
- Salary: $39.82–$53.47/hour
Stroke-certified 27-bed telemetry Med-Surg unit caring mainly for cardiac patients, with a wide mix of medical cases. Offers a clinical ladder (Level I–IV) and a virtual nursing pilot program for growth into advanced roles.
Registered Nurse – Medical Step Down Unit (Rochester General)
- Employer: Rochester Regional Health
- Location: Rochester General Hospital, Rochester, NY 14621
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week
- Schedule: Nights
- Salary: $40.94–$54.58/hour
MSDU cares for patients who are too sick for a general floor but not ICU, so you’ll build strong acute-care skills with a tight team of providers, RTs, social work, and pharmacy.
Patient Care Technician – Cardiac Cath Lab
- Employer: Rochester Regional Health
- Location: Rochester General Hospital, Rochester, NY 14621
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week
- Schedule: 8-hour shifts between 7am–7pm, Monday–Friday
- Salary: $19.00–$21.00/hour
Daytime role in the Cath Lab, helping with vitals, hygiene, mobility, and stocking procedure rooms. Good fit if you have CNA/MA experience or Nursing Fundamentals and want heart-care exposure.
Patient Care Technician – Oncology/Hematology
- Employer: Rochester Regional Health
- Location: Rochester General Hospital, Rochester, NY 14621
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week
- Schedule: 7am–7pm and 7pm–7am, rotating weekends
- Salary: $19.00–$21.00/hour
Work on the Sands 600 Oncology/Hematology unit, supporting patients through treatments and daily care. Great stepping stone if you want long-term experience in cancer care.
Certified Nursing Assistant – Unity Living Center (Part-Time Evenings)
- Employer: Rochester Regional Health
- Location: Unity Living Center, 89 Genesee St, Rochester, NY 14611
- Type: Part-time, 24 hrs/week
- Schedule: Evenings, 3:00pm–11:00pm, every other weekend
- Salary: $19.50–$22.00/hour
Long-term care role focused on daily living support, safety, and emotional support for residents and families. Requires NYS-approved CNA program and active NY CNA registration.
Patient Care Technician – Senior (Discharge Lounge)
- Employer: Rochester Regional Health
- Location: Rochester General Hospital, Rochester, NY 14621
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week
- Schedule: Mon–Thu, 10am–8pm; no weekends, no holidays
- Salary: $20.00–$22.50/hour
Lead-level PCT role in the Throughput/Discharge Lounge, guiding other techs, coordinating discharges, and moving patients between units. Good fit if you have 2+ years PCT experience or CNA/MA background and want more responsibility.
Medical Assistant – Addiction Medicine
- Employer: Rochester Regional Health
- Location: 800 Carter St, Wilson Building #1, 2nd Floor, Rochester, NY 14621
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week
- Schedule: 7:45am–5:00pm
- Salary: $17.85–$20.00/hour
Clinic-based role in Addiction Medicine, mixing vitals, EKGs, phlebotomy, rooming, and front-desk support. Great if you like busy days, patient contact, and recovery-focused work.
Physical Therapist – Special Education (10 Months/35 Hours)
- Employer: Rochester City School District
- Location: Rochester, NY
- Type: Full-time, school-year (10 months), 35 hrs/week
- Salary: $46.12–$50.42/hour
School-based PT role evaluating students, planning treatments, and recommending mobility equipment. Requires NY PT license or Limited Permit and offers steady school hours with a focus on kids’ functional independence.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related openings on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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