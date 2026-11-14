Rochester’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospitals, clinics, and schools are all hiring. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or patient support, there are several solid options to check out this week.

Employer: FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers – Greece, NY (Rochester area)

FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers – Greece, NY (Rochester area) Location: Rochester, NY

Rochester, NY Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$95,000 base + $2,500+ sign-on bonus, productivity bonuses, loan repayment, 401(k) match, medical, PTO + 9 holidays, relocation help

This outpatient PT role averages about 12 patients/day with 40-minute visits, so you actually get time with each patient. New grads get 1:1 mentorship and fully funded CE and certifications.

Employer: Rochester Regional Health

Location: Unity Hospital, Rochester, NY 14626

Unity Hospital, Rochester, NY 14626 Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Schedule: Nights; 8 or 12-hour shifts; every other weekend & holiday

Nights; 8 or 12-hour shifts; every other weekend & holiday Salary: $39.82–$53.47/hour

Stroke-certified 27-bed telemetry Med-Surg unit caring mainly for cardiac patients, with a wide mix of medical cases. Offers a clinical ladder (Level I–IV) and a virtual nursing pilot program for growth into advanced roles.

Employer: Rochester Regional Health

Location: Rochester General Hospital, Rochester, NY 14621

Rochester General Hospital, Rochester, NY 14621 Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week

Schedule: Nights

Nights Salary: $40.94–$54.58/hour

MSDU cares for patients who are too sick for a general floor but not ICU, so you’ll build strong acute-care skills with a tight team of providers, RTs, social work, and pharmacy.

Employer: Rochester Regional Health

Location: Rochester General Hospital, Rochester, NY 14621

Rochester General Hospital, Rochester, NY 14621 Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Schedule: 8-hour shifts between 7am–7pm, Monday–Friday

8-hour shifts between Salary: $19.00–$21.00/hour

Daytime role in the Cath Lab, helping with vitals, hygiene, mobility, and stocking procedure rooms. Good fit if you have CNA/MA experience or Nursing Fundamentals and want heart-care exposure.

Employer: Rochester Regional Health

Location: Rochester General Hospital, Rochester, NY 14621

Rochester General Hospital, Rochester, NY 14621 Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week

Schedule: 7am–7pm and 7pm–7am, rotating weekends

7am–7pm 7pm–7am, rotating weekends Salary: $19.00–$21.00/hour

Work on the Sands 600 Oncology/Hematology unit, supporting patients through treatments and daily care. Great stepping stone if you want long-term experience in cancer care.

Employer: Rochester Regional Health

Location: Unity Living Center, 89 Genesee St, Rochester, NY 14611

Unity Living Center, 89 Genesee St, Rochester, NY 14611 Type: Part-time, 24 hrs/week

Schedule: Evenings, 3:00pm–11:00pm , every other weekend

Evenings, , every other weekend Salary: $19.50–$22.00/hour

Long-term care role focused on daily living support, safety, and emotional support for residents and families. Requires NYS-approved CNA program and active NY CNA registration.

Employer: Rochester Regional Health

Location: Rochester General Hospital, Rochester, NY 14621

Rochester General Hospital, Rochester, NY 14621 Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 10am–8pm; no weekends, no holidays

Salary: $20.00–$22.50/hour

Lead-level PCT role in the Throughput/Discharge Lounge, guiding other techs, coordinating discharges, and moving patients between units. Good fit if you have 2+ years PCT experience or CNA/MA background and want more responsibility.

Employer: Rochester Regional Health

Location: 800 Carter St, Wilson Building #1, 2nd Floor, Rochester, NY 14621

800 Carter St, Wilson Building #1, 2nd Floor, Rochester, NY 14621 Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Schedule: 7:45am–5:00pm

Salary: $17.85–$20.00/hour

Clinic-based role in Addiction Medicine, mixing vitals, EKGs, phlebotomy, rooming, and front-desk support. Great if you like busy days, patient contact, and recovery-focused work.

Employer: Rochester City School District

Location: Rochester, NY

Rochester, NY Type: Full-time, school-year (10 months), 35 hrs/week

Salary: $46.12–$50.42/hour

School-based PT role evaluating students, planning treatments, and recommending mobility equipment. Requires NY PT license or Limited Permit and offers steady school hours with a focus on kids’ functional independence.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.