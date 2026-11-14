Rochester’s engineering scene is busy right now, with strong demand in space systems, controls, and land development. If you’re an engineer looking to level up, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time (9/80 schedule – every other Friday off)

Full-time (9/80 schedule – every other Friday off) Salary: $110,500 – $205,500 (NY range)

Lead systems engineering for space-based optical and IR telescope systems used in national security missions. You’ll own architecture, design reviews, verification/testing, and mentor junior engineers, with relocation assistance and the chance to obtain or use a TS/SCI clearance.

Employer: Akkodis (supporting a client)

(supporting a client) Location: Rochester, NY with 20–25% U.S. travel

with Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100,000 – $130,000

Design and commission industrial control systems, from AutoCAD panel layouts to PLC I/O and network design. Good fit if you have 5+ years in process/controls, enjoy some travel, and want solid benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), holidays, and PTO.

Employer: TYG (recruiting for a civil consulting client)

(recruiting for a civil consulting client) Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Work on site design, grading, utilities, and stormwater for private and municipal projects, with openings from mid-level to senior. Offers remote or hybrid flexibility (depending on level/location), project ownership, and a path to grow if you’re strong in Civil 3D and land development.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose track.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.