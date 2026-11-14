The Gates Fire District has placed its new Sutphen Engine 4512 into service at Headquarters on Chili Ave. The engine is staffed with 3 firefighters and 1 officer and responds to over 1,700 calls each year, replacing the retired Engine 4512, which served 13 years and handled more than 27,000 calls.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Gates Firefighters IAFF Local 3792