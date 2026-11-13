Rochester’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid hourly pay and steady work for people who like hands-on jobs. Here are a few strong options if you’re good with tools and want reliable hours.

Employer: rw paving

rw paving Location: Rochester, NY (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.00 – $36.50 per hour

Inspect, diagnose, and repair cars and trucks, from brakes and suspensions to transmissions and diesel engines. Good fit if you already have shop experience and want higher-end hourly pay plus 401(k) and retirement plan options.

Employer: Next Level Windows & Doors

Next Level Windows & Doors Location: Rochester, NY (on the road)

(on the road) Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.00 – $35.00 per hour, about 40 hours/week

Install new-construction windows and exterior doors for residential builds, with tools provided and paid training, paid time off, and year-round work. Great if you’re detail-focused, can lift heavy materials, and want room to grow with a smaller company.

Employer: Motion

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.60 – $32.02 per hour

Work in a shop setting repairing and building hydraulic, fluid power, electrical, and mechanical systems, including machining and welding. Comes with a full benefits package (healthcare options, 401(k), vacation, sick, and holiday pay) and suits techs with 3–5 years of experience.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—employers in trades often train the right person with a good work ethic.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.