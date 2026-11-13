Rochester’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from housing compliance to university research security to hands-on immigration work. If you’re detail-focused and like rules, there’s good variety here.

Employer: WinnCompanies

WinnCompanies Location: Rochester, NY (Upstate NY region, travel 90%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,877.59 – $100,353.43 per year

Lead compliance for multiple affordable housing properties, handling Tax Credit, Section 8, and other housing program certifications and file reviews. This is a good fit if you have 5+ years of LIHTC/Section 8 experience, like being in the field, and want strong benefits plus some Friday remote flexibility.

Employer: Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)

Location: Rochester, NY (On campus only)

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $72,500 – $116,000 per year

Serve as RIT’s lead resource for research security and sponsored research compliance, covering CMMC 2.0, CUI, HIPAA, GDPR, and more. Ideal for someone with a master’s degree and 5+ years’ experience who enjoys complex regulations, cross-campus collaboration, and building policies and training from the ground up.

Employer: Mohamed Immigration Law PLLC

Location: Rochester, NY (In person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $22.00 per hour

Support an immigration law practice by preparing applications, organizing case files, and communicating with clients. Great entry point if you’re organized, people-friendly, and especially if you speak Arabic, Spanish, or another second language.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local legal and compliance roles often lead to fast growth once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.