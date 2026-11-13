Rochester’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, from casual spots in Greece to hotel dining downtown. Here are a few solid roles if you like working with guests, food, or in a salon setting.

Employer: Sport Clips Haircuts

Sport Clips Haircuts Location: 3177 Latta Road, Rochester, NY 14612 (Greece, next to Wegmans)

3177 Latta Road, (Greece, next to Wegmans) Type: Full-time (flexible scheduling; some part-time options mentioned)

(flexible scheduling; some part-time options mentioned) Pay: $30–$43 per hour (hourly pay + tips + commissions), base pay $16/hour

Men’s haircut–focused salon with steady walk-in traffic, so your chair stays full. Offers low-cost health insurance, paid holidays, paid vacation, 401(k) match, free mental health coverage, and paid training with clear paths to trainer and management roles.

Employer: Davinci of Greece

Location: Rochester, NY (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00 per hour

Be the first friendly face guests see, greeting, seating, and managing reservations in a busy restaurant. Good fit if you’re organized, like talking with people, and want to grow in hospitality; includes an employee discount.

Employer: MC Management of Rochester, LLC

Location: Rochester, NY (hotel steakhouse & lounge)

(hotel steakhouse & lounge) Type: Full-time, management

Pay: From $70,000 per year

Lead the daily culinary operations of a hotel steakhouse and lounge, with a focus on premium steaks and upscale dining. Role includes team leadership, menu execution, cost control, and food safety, plus benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, food provided, and a referral program.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Rochester employers are hiring and often have more than one spot or shift open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.