Rochester’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you love sales, food, or gear. Here are several full-time roles where you can grow, not just clock in.

Employer: Spectrum

Spectrum Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$27.06/hour base + commission (target $10,296/year); free/discounted internet, TV, and mobile

This is a customer-facing sales role in Spectrum stores, helping people choose internet, TV, and mobile plans. Great fit if you’re tech-comfortable, like talking with customers, and want commission on top of a steady hourly rate.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time (about 45 hrs/week)

Pay: $29.50/hour; estimated Year 1 Store Manager: $83,000–$105,000 (salary + bonus)

Hands-on leadership role where you learn to run your own ALDI store—scheduling, hiring, coaching, and daily operations. Strong choice if you want a clear path into management with competitive pay and full benefits.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3280

Location: 1490 Hudson Ave, Rochester, NY 14621

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.50–$34.50/hour, plus performance incentives and possible shift premiums ($0.35–$3.00/hour)

Lead the team that picks and prepares online grocery and general merchandise orders. Good for someone who likes fast-paced work, organizing people and tasks, and wants strong benefits plus paid education options.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.55–$35.00/hour

Support the Meat Team Leader with ordering, merchandising, and coaching team members while keeping quality and safety high. Ideal if you know meat products, enjoy mentoring others, and want a path into department leadership.

Employer: REI Co-op

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.84–$19.10/hour

Work in the shop assembling and repairing bikes and snow gear, while helping customers choose and care for their equipment. Great if you’re handy, love the outdoors, and want retail work that’s more technical and hands-on.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles open nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.