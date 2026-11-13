Rochester’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like hands-on warehouse work or more technical buying and inventory roles.

Below are several supply chain and logistics jobs hiring now in Rochester, NY.

Employer: CACI International Inc

CACI International Inc Location: Rochester, NY

Rochester, NY Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $68,400 – $143,700/year

Support an R&D engineering team by purchasing electronics and components, managing inventory, and working with vendors. Great fit if you have a Bachelor’s degree, 3+ years experience, and like blending supply chain work with high-tech engineering projects.

Employer: Continental

Continental Location: Rochester, NY

Rochester, NY Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $17.00/hour

Hands-on role picking and packing orders, loading trucks, and keeping inventory organized using tech tools like iPads. Good for someone with a high school diploma, basic math skills, and who wants steady warehouse work with benefits and 401(k).

Employer: AeroSafe Global

AeroSafe Global Location: Rochester, NY

Rochester, NY Type: Full-time (implied)

Full-time (implied) Salary: $22 – $30/hour

Focus on inventory control and material flow between the warehouse and manufacturing floor, including cycle counts and ERP/WMS work. Ideal if you have inventory control experience, are comfortable with computers, and want a role tied to healthcare-related cold chain logistics with a strong benefits package.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these often lead to other roles at the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.