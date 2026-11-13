Rochester has steady demand for people who keep buildings, schools, and stores running smoothly. If you like hands-on work and seeing the results right away, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: 7-Eleven

7-Eleven Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Internship

Pay: $18.00 – $32.00/hour

Why it’s interesting: Work on a mix of store equipment (from beverage machines to fuel dispensers), help train junior techs, and manage your own work orders and parts. Comes with a sign-on bonus up to $3,000, benefits, PTO, 401(k), and room to grow.

Employer: Rochester City School District

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time, 12 months

Pay: $16.70 – $18.26/hour

Why it’s interesting: Keep a school clean and safe while doing light maintenance and minor repairs, plus some outdoor work like mowing and snow removal. Good fit if you have 1+ year of building cleaning experience and want steady hours in a school setting.

Employer: Rochester City School District

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time, 12 months

Pay: $21.31 – $23.30/hour

Why it’s interesting: Skilled trade role handling carpentry and a mix of building repairs—floors, doors, roofs, furniture, and more. You’ll use your 3+ years of trade experience and may supervise other staff while helping keep school buildings in top shape.

Employer: Rochester City School District

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time, 12 months

Pay: $21.31 – $23.30/hour

Why it’s interesting: Focus on electrical fixtures, wiring, and related building systems, with some plumbing and general maintenance mixed in. Great if you’re an experienced electrical/mechanical tradesperson looking for steady school district work.

Employer: Rochester City School District

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time, 12 months

Pay: $21.31 – $23.30/hour

Why it’s interesting: Plumbing-focused role working on faucets, toilets, drinking fountains, and water/sewer systems, plus general building repairs. Ideal if you have 3+ years in the trades and want a stable, year-round job with the district.

Employer: Rochester City School District

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Part-time / Substitute

Pay: $16.00/hour

Why it’s interesting: Entry-level cleaning role with no experience required, perfect if you want flexible hours and a way to get your foot in the door with RCSD. You’ll handle basic cleaning of classrooms, offices, and common areas.

Employer: Wegmans Food Markets

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time, Overnight

Bonus: Earn up to $750 bonus

Why it’s interesting: Keep a busy facility clean and safe—respond to spills, clean restrooms and warehouse areas, and run equipment like pallet jacks and floor scrubbers. Comes with strong benefits, PTO, premium pay for certain shifts, and 401(k) match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings you can browse.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.