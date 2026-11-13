Rochester’s finance scene is busy right now, with several senior roles open at big, well-known employers. If you’ve got solid experience in tax or FP&A, this is a great moment to move up.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Rochester, NY (open to candidates across the US and UK )

(open to candidates across the ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $128,600–$254,600 base (US range; higher in NYC/CA/WA)

Lead high-impact finance and tax insight projects for a global firm, advising senior leaders and clients on market, regulatory, and transformation trends. This role is ideal if you’re a strategic thinker who loves turning complex data into clear, executive-level insights and mentoring junior team members.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $93,000–$155,000

Serve as a trusted finance advisor for Deloitte’s Government & Public Services practice, owning planning, forecasting, and P&L analysis. You’ll partner closely with business leaders, improve reporting and processes (including automation/AI), and may lead and coach other finance pros.

Employer: Wegmans Food Markets

Location: 1500 Brooks Ave, Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$90,000 / year

Focus on sales and use tax audits, research, and automation for a highly respected, people-first employer. You’ll work with auditors, IT, and business partners, handle multi-state tax issues, and join a company known for strong benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and wellness programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles and can be a strong long-term career home.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.