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Rochester

Free Phone Photography Class at Nature Center

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GnQIS_1Gp5OlOI00

City photographer William Schwappacher will lead a free phone photography class at Maplewood Nature Center on Saturday at 10 a.m. Participants only need to bring a phone and curiosity to join the class. Learn more: https://t.co/uVVw92poT3

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Rochester NY

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