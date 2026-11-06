💻 Rochester, NY IT Roles With Multiple Six-Figure Opportunities

Rochester’s tech scene is busy right now, with strong demand for engineers and consultants who know their way around cloud, SAP, and embedded systems. If you’re ready for your next move, these roles all offer serious growth and pay.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Location: Rochester, NY (or Lynchburg, VA)

(or Lynchburg, VA) Type: Full-time

Salary: $117,000 – $218,000 (NY & VA, outside Greater D.C.)

Lead architecture and development for next‑gen tactical radio platforms using embedded Linux, Android, C/C++ and AI-driven dev tools. 9/80 schedule means every other Friday off, plus a strong benefits package and the chance to work on mission‑critical defense tech.

Employer: EY

Location: Rochester, NY (Location open / anywhere in US)

Type: Full-time, consulting

Salary: Approx. $102,500 – $187,900 for most US offices (higher in select major markets)

Client-facing role helping design and deliver SAP S/4HANA PLM solutions, including DMS, BOMs, ECM, and integrations (like PTC Windchill). Good fit if you have 2–4+ years SAP PLM/PP experience, enjoy travel, and want big-firm training and career paths.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Rochester, NY (serving Government & Public Services clients)

(serving Government & Public Services clients) Type: Full-time, consulting

Salary: $93,100 – $131,100

Own Oracle HCM Cloud integrations end-to-end for large public-sector programs—interfaces, data conversion, testing, and go‑live support. Ideal if you have 3+ years Oracle HCM Cloud, can travel up to 50%, and want to grow in a national consulting practice.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has many related openings, and it’s often easy to move your application to a better-fit role.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.