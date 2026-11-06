🚌 Rochester, NY Driving Jobs With Multiple Local & OTR Options

Rochester’s a solid spot right now if you like being behind the wheel. From local weekday routes to high‑paying OTR gigs, there’s a nice mix of schedules and pay levels to pick from.

Employer: K&B Transportation

K&B Transportation Location: Rochester, NY (hiring nationwide, OTR)

(hiring nationwide, OTR) Type: Full-time, OTR

Pay: 82 CPM, $1,886/week minimum guarantee, around $110,000/year (per posting) Run long miles with 100% no-touch freight, modern equipment, and a weekly pay guarantee so your check doesn’t dip when miles do. Road Warrior drivers get 10–20 straight days at home between trips for real downtime.

Employer: Roux Associates, Inc.

Location: Rochester, NY (projects across western & central NY)

(projects across western & central NY) Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $28–$32 per hour Drive dump trucks and run heavy equipment on environmental remediation projects, helping clean up and rebuild sites across the region. Comes with 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and more.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Rochester, NY (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada)

(hiring across Lower 48 & Canada) Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (teams), $5,000/week minimum when working Haul sets and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours with all miles paid and a fuel price guarantee averaging $1.60/gal or less after surcharge. Includes company‑supported health insurance options, paid permits, tolls, and insurance.

Employer: Metalico

Location: 1515 Scottsville Rd, Rochester, NY 14623

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $24–$27 per hour Day‑shift role Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–4:00 PM, Saturdays as needed, hauling containers for a scrap/recycling operation. Offers medical & dental (70% employer paid), 401(k) with match, paid vacation, sick time, and holidays.

Employer: PJ National Upstate (Papa John’s franchise)

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Part-time or Full-time, in person

Pay: $16 per hour + tips + mileage reimbursement Use your own car to deliver pizzas and help in‑store, with flexible scheduling and daily pay options. Includes access to health insurance (eligibility rules apply), 401(k), paid sick time, and employee discounts.

Employer: W.B. Mason Company, Inc.

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time, first shift

Pay: Not listed (guaranteed 8 hours/day plus daily overtime) Weekday‑only CDL A or B role delivering and assembling furniture with no evenings or weekends. Comes with medical, dental, vision, company‑paid life insurance, PTO, paid holidays, and a paid cell phone after 120 days.

Employer: W.B. Mason Company Inc.

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (guaranteed 8 hours/day) Drive local routes delivering office supplies Monday–Friday, days only, with no nights or weekends. Benefits include $0 in‑network deductible health plans, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, and a company‑paid cell phone plan.

If one of these fits your license and lifestyle, save the link and apply soon—good driving jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.