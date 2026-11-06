🛒 Rochester NY Retail Jobs with Multiple Full-Time Openings

Rochester’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or ready to move into management. Here are a few strong full-time picks hiring locally.

Employer: Goodwill of the Finger Lakes

Goodwill of the Finger Lakes Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role keeping the sales floor stocked, clean, and organized while helping shoppers find what they need. You’ll be on your feet a lot, cross-trained on the register, and working a mix of nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Goodwill of the Finger Lakes

Goodwill of the Finger Lakes Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-store position focused on friendly customer service and accurate cash handling. Expect steady standing, some stocking and cleaning, and a flexible schedule that includes evenings and weekends.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time (about 45 hrs/week)

Pay: $29.50/hour starting; Year 1 potential: $83,000–$105,000 (salary + bonus estimate)

Leadership track for someone ready to run their own store. You’ll learn hiring, scheduling, and operations while working on the floor stocking, merchandising, and helping customers, plus travel to multiple locations for training and strong benefits.

Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club

Location: Rochester, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $18.50 – $23.13/hour

Good fit if you like cars and active work. You’ll help members choose tires, handle mounting, balancing, and repairs, and keep the tire bay clean and safe, with access to weekly pay, health benefits, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.